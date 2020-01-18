Industrial Protective Footwear Market Survey -Share, Size, Trends and Forecasts, by Top Players :Rahman Group, Honeywell Safety Products

Industrial protective footwear are used in industries such as construction, manufacturing, chemical, pharmaceuticals, oil & gas, food, transportation, mining, others to ensure workers’ safety. Concerns for workplace safety is on a rise due to stringent regulations mandating high standards of worker safety across organizations. Rapid industrial development, rise in number of accidents at workplace, and stringent government rules & regulations regarding workers’ safety are the major drivers that boost the growth of industrial protective footwear market. However, lack of awareness and low adoption in small and mid-sized industries is expected to hinder the market growth. Introduction of innovative products and expansion in untapped geographies are projected to offer new opportunities for the market in coming years.

The report segments the global industrial protective footwear market on the basis of type, application, and geography. Based on type, the market is classified into waterproof, rubber, leather, and plastic footwear. By application, it is categorized into manufacturing, construction, mining, oil & gas, chemical, food, pharmaceuticals, and transportation. Geographically, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Key players operating in the market are Rahman Group, Honeywell Safety Products, Oftenrich Holdings Co. Ltd., COFRA Holding AG, Saina Corporation Co. Ltd., Jal Group, ELTEN GmbH, UVEX Safety Group, VF Corporation, and Rock Fall Ltd. KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS The report provides quantitative as well as qualitative analysis about the current trend and opportunities during the forecast period (2016 – 2022). Region wise distribution of industrial protective footwear market is analyzed to identify the potential geographic markets. The report also explains about the various drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the global industrial protective footwear market. In-depth analysis about the key segments is provided in the report. Porter’s Five Force model examines the market competitiveness.

MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE Waterproof Footwear Rubber Footwear Leather Footwear Plastic Footwear BY APPLICATION Manufacturing Construction Oil & Gas Chemical Food Mining Pharmaceuticals Transportation BY GEOGRAPHY North America U.S. Canada Mexico Europe Italy UK Germany France Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan Australia China Rest of Asia-Pacific LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa

