Industrial Sensors – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Panasonic, Microchip, Rockwell Automation, Bosch Sensortec, Siemens

According to Publisher, the Global Industrial Sensors Market is accounted for $14.3 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $27.7 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Growing demand for industrial robots, rising awareness about IIoT, and increasing applications in petroleum refineries and pharmaceuticals are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, huge implementation cost of sensor networks is restraining the market growth.

Industrial sensors are devices converting physical quantity to electrical signals which are processed through an electronic automation system that can represent physical variation or signal error. It plays an essential role in highly technical processes. They capture measured values and convert them into signals that can be further processed in order to monitor and control complex processes and entire factories. Sensors and electronics are an indispensable part of economic life.

Based on type, Noncontact has witnessed the significant growth during the forecast period owing to rising demand in pharmaceuticals and mining industries, increasing implementation of wearables in industrial facilities. By geography, Asia Pacific holds the largest market share during the forecast period due to the presence of large number of developing economies and regulatory standards set by the countries.

Some of the key players profiled in the Industrial Sensors Market include Panasonic, Microchip, Rockwell Automation, Bosch Sensortec, Siemens, Texas Instruments, AMS AG, Amphenol Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Te Connectivity, Integrated Device Technology, Sensirion, Figaro Engineering Inc., Analog Devices, Denso and Infineon.

Types Covered:

– Contact

– Noncontact

Sensors Covered:

– Gas Sensor

– Flow Sensor

– Image Sensor

– Temperature Sensor

– Humidity and Moisture Sensor

– Level Sensor

– Force Sensor

– Position Sensor

– Pressure Sensor

– Proximity sensors

– Acceleration Sensors

– Thermoelectric

– Thermooptic

– Photoelectric

– Electrochemical

Power Types Covered:

– Active

– Passive

Detections Covered:

– Chemical

– Electric

– Biological

– Radioactive

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Industrial Sensors Market, By Type

6 Global Industrial Sensors Market, By Sensor

7 Global Industrial Sensors Market, By Power Type

8 Global Industrial Sensors Market, By Detection

9 Global Industrial Sensors Market, By End User

