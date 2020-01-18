Infrared Detector – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Honeywell , Flir Systems , Texas Instruments , Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

According to Publisher, the Global Infrared Detector Market is accounted for $307.25 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $760.83 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 10.6% during the forecast Period. Increasing demand for consumer electronics and growing security concerns are some of the factors driving the market growth. However, the high cost of the technology and availability of substitutes for infrared gas detectors are restricting the market growth. In addition, a rising scope for consumer electronics application is the factor providing ample of the opportunities.

An infrared detector is an electronic device that is used to detect infrared radiation in order to measure heat and detect motion of the surrounding objects. It is integrated with different devices used in surveillance, automobiles, testing, detection, and measurement. Infrared detectors that convert infrared radiation into an electrical signal are one of the most significant groups of sensors in defense system applications. These detectors are increasingly becoming a prime component of consumer electronics devices such as smart TV, smartphone and others. It is integrated with different devices used in surveillance, automobiles, testing, detection, and measurement.

Amongst type, Thermopile segment accounted for the largest market in infrared detectors due to the preference for contactless temperature measurement in many applications. By geography, Asia Pacific held largest market share during the forecast period owing to witnessing an increase in the demand for infrared detectors from the military and defense sectors and temperature measurement and industrial applications. Major countries contributing toward the growth of infrared detector market in the region are Japan, China, India, and Taiwan.

Some of the key players profiled in the Infrared Detector market include Honeywell International Inc, Flir Systems Inc, Texas Instruments Inc, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd, Excelitas Technologies Corp, Nippon Ceramic Co. Ltd, Raytheon Company, Melexis NV, Google Inc, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Vigo System S.A, Sofradir SAS, Infratec Gmbh, Siemens AG, ABB Ltd, ULIS, Omron Corporation, and Hamamatsu Photonics KK.

Wavelengths Covered:

– Short-Wave Infrared

– Medium-Wave Infrared

– Long-Wavelength Infrared

Types Covered:

– Microbolometer

– Indium Gallium Arsenide (Ingaas)

– Mercury Cadmium Telluride (MCT)

– Pyroelectric

– Thermopile

– Other Types

Technologies Covered:

– Cooled IR Detector Technology

– Uncooled IR Detector Technology

Applications Covered:

– Spectroscopy & Biomedical Imaging

– Temperature Measurement

– Smart Home

– Industrial

– People and Motion Sensing

– Security

– Consumer Electronics

– Heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC)

– Other Applications

End Users Covered

– Automotive

– Healthcare

– Manufacturing

– Military and Defense

– Other End Users

