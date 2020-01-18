IoT Processors and Chip Market Development Strategies, Demand with Key Players Analysis Analog Devices, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Intel Corporation, MediaTek

IoT processors and chip are used in IoT-enabled devices for transfer of data with the help of wireless networks. Growth of smart cities and the popularity of connected devices is transforming the Internet of Things industry. IoT is widely being adopted in home electronics, including smart home controls and entertainment platforms and is likely to expand profoundly in the coming years to diverse platforms. The IoT processors and chip market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing demands for application-specific MCUs and increasing IoT investments. Moreover, the rise of wearable and connected devices is further expected to fuel market growth. However, concerns associated with data privacy and security may hamper the growth of the IoT processors and chip market during the forecast period. Nonetheless, government funding and cross-sector collaborations would create growth opportunities for the players operating in the IoT processors and chip market in the coming years
The “Global IoT Processors and Chip Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductors industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of IoT processors and chip market with detailed market segmentation by component, processor type, application, and geography. The global IoT processors and chip market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading IoT processors and chip market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.
Top Key Players
– Analog Devices, Inc.
– Cypress Semiconductor Corporation
– Intel Corporation
– MediaTek Inc.
– Microchip Technology Inc.
– NXP Semiconductors NV
– Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.
– Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
– STMicroelectronics N.V.
– Texas Instruments Incorporated
MARKET SEGMENTATION
The global IoT processors and chip market is segmented on the basis of component, processor type, and application. Based on component, the market is segmented as MCU, FPGA, memory, and others. On the basis of the processor type, the market is segmented as 8 bit, 16 bit, and 32 bit. The market on the basis of the application is classified as wearable, building and home automation, smart manufacturing, healthcare, smart cities, and others.
REGIONAL FRAMEWORK
The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global IoT processors and chip market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The IoT processors and chip market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.
The report analyzes factors affecting IoT processors and chip market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the IoT processors and chip market in these regions.
