Latest Innovative report of 3D NAND Flash Memory Market with top key players like Samsung Electronics , Toshiba

The application of 3D NAND flash memory chips are gaining huge traction in the current time, owing to the capability to exploit the intrinsic limits of the fabrication substrate. There has been a strong emphasis on evolution of new technology as well as products, since the existing solutions cannot effectively scale capacity to meet the increase in data demand. In this regard, 3D NAND flash memory is such a product that came into the market offering larger storage space, operates faster at a rather reduced cost. The design of 3D NAND flash memory chips is achieved by stacking the memory cells vertically in multiple layers on the silicon substrate. By stimulating the memory cell in third dimension, the increased density is attained.

Electrons per bit defines the capacity of any storage device and delimits reliability. When only electronics is used in memory device manufacturing, then the constraint of limited number of electrons is imposed and the capacity extension is hampered. Also, with the reducing cell size (as per the ideals of Moore’s Law) the issue of electrons leaking out of the surface due to smaller walls has been witnessed. To resolve such issues, the 3D NAND seems a suitable choice, owing to the higher storage density through multiple layer memory cell stacking. This not only enhances the storage but also provides enough space for the cells, reducing the issue of inter-cell interference.

The key players in the 3D NAND flash memory market are Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), SK Hynix Semiconductor, Inc. (South Korea), Micron Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), and SanDisk Corporation (U.S.).

Moreover, the increase in the storage demand across applications such as consumer electronics and enterprise storage sector significantly drives the 3D NAND flash memory market. At the same time, the growth in requirement of small form factor enables the scope for R&D for such memory devices. However, the prerequisite of precision while production can hinder the mass manufacturing of 3D NAND flash memory devices.

The segments covered under the scope of the report are by product, by application, and by geography. The products utilizing flash memory are consumer electronic devices, such as laptops, smartphones, and tablets. The application segment includes consumer electronics, medical equipment, and automotive among others. The geographical analysis for the 3D NAND Flash memory market is given for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The country level analysis for each geographical region is also mentioned in the respective sections.

3D NAND Flash Memory Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Camera

Laptops and PCs

Smartphones & Tablets

Others (audio players, video games, and Medical equipment)

By Application Vertical

Automotive

Consumer electronics

Enterprise

Healthcare

Others (Industrial and manufacturing)

