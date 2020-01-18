LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Phosphors Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players Lumileds Holding B.V., Nichia Corporation, OSRAM GmbH, Seoul Semiconductor Co

A phosphor is a substance that emits light upon exposure of an electron beam or ultraviolet radiation. Phosphors are useful materials in the manufacture of LEDs. The chemistry and composition of phosphor largely determine the light quality, stability and efficiency of an LED. The LED technology is widely being used in illumination applications in automotive and households. LED bulbs consume lesser energy while producing a light having intensity higher than that of incandescent bulbs. Also, LED lights last longer than CFLs and even surpass them in terms of energy efficiency. The LED phosphors market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to strong government initiatives encouraging the use of LEDs coupled with increased adoption of smart homes. Moreover, reduced energy consumption and fuller intensity promotes its applicability in several industrial and commercial uses including street lightning, thereby, further fuelling the market growth. However, competition by quantum dots in solid-state lighting sector is a major restraint for the LED phosphors market.

Prominent Players of this market are: Bridgelux, Inc., Broadcom Inc., Citizen Electronics Co., Ltd, Cree, Inc., Dialight plc, GE Lighting, Lumileds Holding B.V., Nichia Corporation, OSRAM GmbH, Seoul Semiconductor Co., Ltd

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Phosphors Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of LED phosphors market with detailed market segmentation by type, application and geography. The global LED phosphors market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading LED phosphors market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global LED phosphors market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as silicate, garnet, aluminates and nitride. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as residential, commercial, consumer electronics, automotive and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global LED phosphors market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The LED phosphors market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting LED phosphors market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the LED phosphors market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Phosphors Market – By Type

1.3.2 LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Phosphors Market – By Application

1.3.3 LED (Light-Emitting Diode) Phosphors Market – By Region

1.3.3.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. LED (LIGHT-EMITTING DIODE) PHOSPHORS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. LED (LIGHT-EMITTING DIODE) PHOSPHORS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. LED (LIGHT-EMITTING DIODE) PHOSPHORS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. LED (LIGHT-EMITTING DIODE) PHOSPHORS – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. LED (LIGHT-EMITTING DIODE) PHOSPHORS – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Continue…..

