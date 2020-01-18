Licorice Extract Market is Rapidly Increasing I Top companies in Current Competition are Aseh, Aushadhi Herbal, FC Licorice, Mafco Worldwide and Maruzen Pharmaceuticals

The Licorice Extract Market to 2027 sheds light on the existing industry landscape and puts forward crucial market drivers and opportunities in the coming years. The Licorice Extract market is anticipated to witness decent growth in the coming years. The report offers an extensive pool of market data covering market sizes, revenue forecasts, value chain, product trends, and price trends that serve as a blueprint for businesses.

Licorice is an herb that is native to Russia and Asia to Iran. Many species are now cultivated throughout Europe, Asia, and the Middle East. Licorice extracts are used in herbalism and traditional medicine. An extract of licorice, used in supplements, can concentrate isoflavonoid and flavonoid compounds with a relatively low Glycyrrhizin content. Some of these flavanoids appear to be the ones that exert properties that would be seen as beneficial.

The licorice extract market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to the increasing demand for organic products. Growing awareness of the health benefits attributed to licorice extract has boosted the growth of the licorice extract market. However, the lack of the availability of the raw materials restricts the growth of the licorice extract market. On the other hand, the increasing usage of licorice in the herbal medicines and herbal products is likely to showcase growth opportunities for the licorice extract market during the forecast period.

The global food and beverage sector has experienced significant growth over the past few years, with robust developments and innovations in the industry. Consumer preferences and demands have drastically changed owing to improved focus on dietary habits and the incorporation of super foods. On the other hand, processed, ultra-processed, and frozen foods are also witnessing high demand due to modern lifestyles. Besides, manufacturers are now looking at creating differentiated and customized food products, which further escalates the growth of the food & beverage industry.

The Licorice Extract market is segmented based on Type, Form and Applications. The report features exhaustive PEST analysis for five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (S&CAM). The report covers forecasts of 18 major countries along with existing trends and opportunities within these regions.

Leading companies profiled in the report include:

1. Aseh Co.

2. Aushadhi Herbal

3. FC Licorice

4. Mafco Worldwide LLC

5. Maruzen Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

6. NOREVO

7. Phyto Life Sciences P. Ltd.

8. SepidanOsareh Co.

9. Zagros Licorice Co.

10. Zelang Group

The global licorice extract market is segmented on the basis of form, grade, and application. Based on form, the market is segmented as powder, paste and blocks. On the basis of grade, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical, food, and feed. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as pharmaceuticals, tobacco, food and beverages, and others.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Licorice Extract industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The report answers the following key aspects:

Licorice Extract Market size and growth rate in the forecast period.

Existing market trends.

Factors driving Licorice Extract market growth.

Future opportunities in the Global Licorice Extract Market.

Market initiatives by the leading vendors.

PEST analysis across five major regions.

