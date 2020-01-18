Lightweight Materials Market Research, Agency, Business Opportunities with New Players Novelis, PPG Industries, Precision Castparts Corp., SABIC, Solvay SA, Toray Industries

The lightweight materials are materials that have a comparatively high strength to weight ratio over conventional materials. Aluminum, high strength steel, carbon fiber reinforced plastic, titanium and glass fiber reinforced are some examples of lightweight materials used in industrial applications. These materials, in addition, exhibit high thermal and electrical conductivities, low density, high flexibility and excellent heat and corrosion resistant properties. Lightweight materials in automotive applications help in reducing carbon dioxide emission into the atmosphere and increasing fuel economy thereby reducing the maintenance costs and extending the service life. The lightweight materials market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising material innovation in the aerospace industry and rapidly growing windmill industry. Stringent environmental regulations regarding vehicular emission and efficiency coupled with soaring fuel prices further propel the growth of the lightweight materials market.

Prominent Players of this market are: Alcoa Corporation, BAYER AG, Evonik Industries AG, Formosa Plastics Corporation, Novelis, PPG Industries, Precision Castparts Corp., SABIC, Solvay SA, Toray Industries

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Lightweight Materials Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of lightweight materials market with detailed market segmentation by product, application and geography. The global lightweight materials market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading lightweight materials market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global lightweight materials market is segmented on the basis of product and application. Based on product, the market is segmented as aluminum, high strength steel, titanium, magnesium, polymers & composites and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as automotive, aviation, energy and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global lightweight materials market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The lightweight materials market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting lightweight materials market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the lightweight materials market in these regions.

