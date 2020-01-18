Liquid Fertilizer Market Professional and In-Depth Industry Analysis 2019 by Top Key Players – Hebei Monband Water Soluble Fertilizer Co., Ltd. , ICL Specialty Fertilizers , Nutrien Ltd.

A fertilizer is a synthetic or natural, chemical-based material which is used to improve plant growth and fertility. Fertilizers are food for plants. Liquid fertilizer are inorganic substances which are produced industrially and used into the soil in a liquid state. Liquid fertilizer include nitrogenous fertilizers, aqueous ammonia, anhydrous liquid ammonia, ammoniates, etc. It also contains complex fertilizers having two or three essential plant food elements (potassium, phosphorus and nitrogen) in various proportions.

MARKET DYNAMICS

Rising demand for high-efficiency fertilizers across the globe is driving the need for liquid fertilizer market. Furthermore, liquid fertilizer are easy to use and apply in the agricultural field for better agrarian output; that’s why it is also projected to influence the liquid fertilizer market significantly. Moreover, the adoption of precision farming worldwide is anticipated to fuel the liquid fertilizer market in the upcoming period. Increasing demand for liquid fertilizer to enhance production yield is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the market participants. ?

The “Global Liquid Fertilizer Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverage industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of liquid fertilizer market with detailed market segmentation by type, production process, crop, mode of application and geography. The global liquid fertilizer market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading liquid fertilizer market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global liquid fertilizer market is segmented on the basis of type, production process, crop and mode of application. Based on type, the market is segmented into nitrogen, phosphorous, potash and micronutrients. On the basis of the production process the market is segmented into organic and synthetic. On the basis of the crop the market is segmented into cereals & grains, fruits & vegetables, oilseeds & pulses and others (plantation & cash crops). On the basis of the mode of application the market is segmented into soil, foliar, fertigation and others (aerial & starter solutions).

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global liquid fertilizer market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The liquid fertilizer market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.



Fundamentals of Table of Contents

1.INTRODUCTION

2.KEY TAKEAWAYS

3.RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4.LIQUID FERTILIZERS MARKET LANDSCAPE

5.LIQUID FERTILIZERS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

6. LIQUID FERTILIZERS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

7.LIQUID FERTILIZERS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – TYPE

8.LIQUID FERTILIZERS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – PRODUCTION PROCESS

9.LIQUID FERTILIZERS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – CROP

10.LIQUID FERTILIZERS MARKET – REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – MODE OF APPLICATION

11.LIQUID FERTILIZERS MARKET REVENUE AND FORECASTS TO 2027 – GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

