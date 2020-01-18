Livestock Grow Light Market Explore Future Growth With Top Players Aruna lighting , Big Dutchman AG, CBM Lighting, Fienhage Poultry Solutions, Greengage Lighting Ltd, HATO BV

Grow lights are electric lamps used for stimulating growth in plants and livestock. These lights work as an artificial source of light and emit electromagnetic radiation in the visible light spectrum. Grow lights help in optimizing light regimes for livestock, thereby improving their production efficiency. Regular exposure of light of a specific wavelength is found to improve animal health, fertility, and productivity as well. For instance, grow light exposure results in increased milk production among dairy cows, faster weight-gain among broilers, and more rapid growth and early maturity among beef cattle.

The livestock grow light market is anticipated to thrive in the forecast period owing to factors such as increasing consumption of animal-based products and shifting focus towards livestock growth and productivity. Moreover, the growing adoption of smart farming solutions and advances in technology further fuel the growth of the livestock grow light market. However, lack of awareness about smart livestock farming practices in developing countries which hinders the growth of the livestock grow light market. On the other hand, the growth of commercial livestock farms offers lucrative opportunities for the players operating in the livestock grow light market during the forecast period.

The “Global Livestock Grow Light Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the electronics and semiconductor industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of livestock grow light market with detailed market segmentation by type, livestock, and geography. The global livestock grow light market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading livestock grow light market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

