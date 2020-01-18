Logistics Management Services Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2019 – 2024 | DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Sinotrans, Nippon Express, Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, DB Schenker Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington

Global Logistics Management Services Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

This report studies the Logistics Management Services market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Logistics Management Services market by product type and applications/end industries.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Logistics Management Services.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding, Sinotrans, Nippon Express, Kuehne + Nagel, DSV, DB Schenker Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, CEVA Logistics, J.B. Hunt (JBI, DCS & ICS), GEFCO, Dachser, Agility, Hitachi Transport System, Toll Holdings, Panalpina, Yusen Logistics, XPO Logistics, GEODIS

Market Segment by Type, covers

Import

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Goods

Healthcare

Industrial

Food, Groceries

Automotive

Technological

Retailing

Other

Table of Content:

1 Logistics Management Services Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Logistics Management Services Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 DHL Supply Chain & Global Forwarding Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Sinotrans

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Logistics Management Services Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Sinotrans Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Nippon Express

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Logistics Management Services Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Nippon Express Logistics Management Services Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 Kuehne + Nagel

3 Global Logistics Management Services Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size by Regions

5 North America Logistics Management Services Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Logistics Management Services Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Logistics Management Services Revenue by Countries

8 South America Logistics Management Services Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Logistics Management Services by Countries

10 Global Logistics Management Services Market Segment by Type

11 Global Logistics Management Services Market Segment by Application

12 Global Logistics Management Services Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

