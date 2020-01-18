Manufacturing Execution System Market To Exceed Revenues Worth US$ By The End Of 2019 – 2027 | ABB Ltd., Dassault Systèmes, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company

Asia-Pacific manufacturing execution system market in is expected to grow from US$ 2.30 Bn in 2018 to US$ 8.78 Bn by the year 2027 growing at a CAGR of 16.3%. The manufacturing execution system is often and easily integrated with other solutions such as supply chain management solution, ERP solutions, product lifecycle management solutions, and other IT systems. This ease in integration provided by MES solution provides immense opportunities to end-users to improve overall supply chain visibility, regulatory compliance, customer satisfaction, agility and time to market, machine utilization and foster energy efficiency and sustainable production. For instance, MES systems can directly pull data from equipment that are aligned with production, and share it directly with ERP systems, with minimum human intervention.

Some of the players present in Asia-Pacific manufacturing execution system market are ABB Ltd., Dassault Systèmes, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Inc., Rockwell Automation, Inc., SAP SE, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, and Werum IT Solutions GmbH.

There are new forms of discrete and process manufacturing, sensors, connected objects and smart machines that are emerging, and changing the ecosystem of how exchange and collaboration between people, machines, data, and technologies were done earlier. Today’s digital plant of smart manufacturing heavily relies on collecting, sorting, and analyzing the data and information, and turning them into business values. The MES helps end-users to gain sustainable competitive advantage, by enabling them with the ability to alter or change the production process w.r.t to market change on a real-time basis. It also helps the user to develop proactive strategic planning of maintenance processes, which help in ultimately reducing the downtime. There are various other advantages that an efficient MES solution provides such as; it helps in reducing waste, overages, optimizes inventory, reduces manufacturing cycle time, improves customer service, and reduce setup cost among others. Thus, the growing popularity of automation is expected to drive the growth of the manufacturing execution system market.

Currently, China is dominating the manufacturing execution system market in terms of adoption and installation. China has the largest manufacturing sector in the world, with the presence of diverse industries. It is also the global leader in the production of passenger cars and commercial vehicles, as well as electronic product assembly. The presence of a robust manufacturing base is a key factor for the growth of the market.

AI has proven to be extensively worthy of threat detection as it can detect anomalies, patterns, and outliers more effortlessly and even with a less skilled workforce. Several MES service providers have already integrated their existing solution with AI techniques for improvising their analytical and incident response abilities. In the forthcoming years as the end-users’ expectation regarding user behavior and threat detection capabilities increases, the collaboration of existing MES with advanced analytical technologies is expected to drive noteworthy growth through the value chain of manufacturing executing system market. Thus, the companies operating in the market have an opportunity to offer solution integrated with advanced technology and achieve a more significant share of manufacturing execution system market.

The Asia-Pacific manufacturing execution system market by industry type is segmented into the process industries and discrete industries. Process manufacturing industries primarily comprises food & beverages, oil & gas, pulp & paper, chemical, energy & power, pharmaceutical, and life sciences, and others. These industries use different processes to produce end products. Manufacturing execution systems enables the process manufacturing industry to operate the manufacturing activities efficiently and consistently. Manufacturing execution systems for the process industry is capable of monitoring, controlling, and measuring manufacturing processes. The key factor driving the growth of manufacturing execution system market is the growing demand for consistent end products in process industries. Manufacturing execution system is used to modify manufacturing procedures for effective utilization of resources in process industries. The process industries are expected to grow at a significant growth rate in the manufacturing execution system market.

The overall manufacturing execution system market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source. The research process begins with exhaustive secondary research using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the Asia-Pacific manufacturing execution system market. It also provides an overview and forecast for the Asia-Pacific manufacturing execution system market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to the Asia-Pacific region. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators in order to validate data and analysis. The participants who typically take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, and external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the Asia-Pacific manufacturing execution system industry.

