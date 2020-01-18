Marine Fenders Market Growth Opportunities, Remarkable Developments and Key Players are Anchor Marine Plastics (International Marine Holdings)

The marine fenders or marine bumpers are used to prevent ships, boats, and other naval vessels from collision against each other or against docks. Marine fenders are often made up of rubber, foam, or composites and are fitted on ships and docks. A rise in the import-export activities and increasing demand for seaports and ships and boats are positively influencing the demand for marine fenders. Market manufacturers are seen adopting various strategies to improve their market share during the forecast period.

The marine fenders market is anticipated to flourish in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the development of maritime infrastructure and a rise in global sea trade. Moreover, increasing demands of ships and boats are further promoting market growth. On the other hand, technical advancements and product development are expected to offer growth prospects for the key players operating in the marine fenders market during the forecast period.

The “Global Marine Fenders Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the automotive and transportation industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of marine fenders market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global marine fenders market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading marine fenders market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The global marine fenders market is segmented on the basis of type and application. Based on type, the market is segmented as pneumatic fenders, foam fenders, and solid rubber fenders. On the basis of the application, the market is segmented as ships, dock, and others.

The reports cover key developments in the marine fenders market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from marine fenders market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for marine fenders in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the marine fenders market.

The report also includes the profiles of key marine fenders companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years

-Anchor Marine Plastics (International Marine Holdings)

-Bridgestone Corporation

-Evergreen Maritime Co., Ltd.

-IRM Offshore and Marine Engineers Pvt. Ltd.

-Prosertek Group S.L

-Qingdao Jier Engineering Rubber Co., Ltd.

-The Yokohama Rubber Co., Ltd.

-Trelleborg AB

-Wabtec Corporation

-Yantai Taihong Rubber Co., Ltd

