Middle East Big Data, Business Intelligence, and Analytics Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

Big data, business intelligence, and analytics are data management solutions which are implemented in companies and enterprises to collect past and present data, while using statistics and software to analyse primary information, and deliver insights according to it for making better future decisions. The global trend is that government authorities and private organizations are currently engaged in various emerging IT technologies and solutions such as, big data, business intelligence, and analytics to improve infrastructural developments, improve healthcare sector, effectively managing available natural resources, develop robust defence mechanism, and remove risks & disasters.

The rapid increase in connected devices are the driving factors that has led to the generation of huge volumes of data, which is almost impossible to process through conventional data processing applications. Such huge amount of data has given rise to the concept of big data. Growth in the Middle East big data, business intelligence, and analytics market is because of the adoption of IoT and cloud, upcoming mobile BI and domain-specific solutions, and growth in competition which demands simplified and enhanced data visualization tools. It is being used in multiple sectors, such as automobile, construction, healthcare, and energy & power, etc. The data is further processed and analysed to gain worthy business insights. In the present scenario, several companies are deploying IoT to provide cutting-edge solutions and insights, which, in turn, will boost the growth of the big data, business intelligence, and analytics market. However, the restraining factors in this type of market are the affordability issues for various smaller organisations and businesses, the amount and complexity of data generated.

Various notable players in this market are IBM, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Microsoft, Tableau Software, Teradata Corporation.

Middle East Big Data, Business Intelligence, and Analytics Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application and region. Based on type the data comprises of structured, unstructured or semi- structured, on the basis of application and implementation this market has been segmented as BFSI, oil & gas, telecom, IT, Government & private etc. The region in focus is Middle-East. The report highlights the main market drivers fuelling the growth as well as challenges faced by market participants. The research report provides market size and forecast for the Middle East Big Data, Business Intelligence, and Analytics Market. The competitive landscape section of the report captures and highlights the recent developments in the market.

