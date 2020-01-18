Mobile Value Added Services Market 2027 and Analysis by Top Key Players Focusing on Growth Strategies- Airtel, Beeline, DBT Telecom FZ, DU United Arab Emirates, Mobifone, Mobile Telesystems, Mobily, MTN, Numeko Technologies, Omantel, Ooredoo, Optimum Telecom Algeria, Orange, Saudi Telecom Group and Vodafone

The global mobile VAS market is estimated to account US$ 53.89 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.54% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 141.36 Bn by 2027. The telecommunication sector was foreseen to be one of the most lucrative industries for revenue generations and job creations historically. However, fierce competitions, and pricing pressures led to the downfall of the entire sector causing huge losses to the telecom operators. These telecommunication operators needed to provide differentiated services to their customers at optimized costs to stay afloat and competitive in the market Value-added services or VAS provide the much need thrust to the telecom sector for driving up their revenues and profit. In the contemporary times, the VAS is defined as the premium features or any add-on features apart from the basic voice services that are provided to the end-users by the telecommunication companies. The VAS is intended at diversifying the offerings and also provide administrative synergy amongst the array of services. MVAS is beneficial for both the parties involved as it brings business to the service providers and also add end-users functionality while obtaining enhanced analytics for use in businesses.

Telecom companies, therefore, face flat growth because of market saturation and maturity as well as commoditization of mobile devices and connectivity services. MVAS adds value to the core services and spur the subscribers in using their primary services more thus driving the Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). The MVAS stand individually in their operations and profitability and also stimulate demand for standard services. Further, drastic changes in the telecom business environment has compelled companies to invest in the development of VAS. VAS is thus viewed as one of the strategic initiatives taken by the telecom service providers enabling them to cross-sell additional services and simultaneously drive up ARPU. VAS also enables in ensuring customer loyalty as the customers are attracted to the companies offering more services.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00003057/

The major companies operating in the market include Airtel, Beeline, DBT Telecom FZ, DU United Arab Emirates, Mobifone, Mobile Telesystems, Mobily, MTN, Numeko Technologies, Omantel, Ooredoo, Optimum Telecom Algeria, Orange, Saudi Telecom Group, and Vodafone.

As the overall digital market grows, an additional billion middle-tier customers for telecommunication companies, mainly in emerging markets, is expected for new over-the-top (OTT) entrants is opening. These digital natives are offering the same staple services of voice, messaging, and video calls that used to be the domain of traditional telcos. In particular, OTT players such as Apple’s FaceTime, Google Hangouts, Skype, Tencent QQ or Tencent’s WeChat, and WhatsApp threaten to cannibalize these staple offerings with innovative, easy-to-use, and even more-attractive messaging and communication services.

Reason To Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the mobile VAS market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry verticals.

Purchase This Report @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00003057/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We are a specialist in Technology, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Automotive and Defense.

Contact Us:

The Insight partners,

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets