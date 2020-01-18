Mushroom Market Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2027| Bonduelle Group, Giorgio Fresh Co., Golden Umbrella Mushroom

Latest Report Provided by “The Insight Partners” delivers concise insights into emerging regions in its latest report titled, “Mushroom Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2027”. Mushroom market in North America is expected to grow from US$ 1.85 Bn in 2018 to US$ 3.51 Bn by the year 2027. This represents a CAGR of 7.7% from the year 2019 to 2027.

Mushrooms is considered beneficial for health, as they contain very less gluten and sodium content. Consumers are increasingly preferring mushrooms, as these are rich in proteins and vitamin; it is also low fat and cholesterol-free. Further, the mushroom also contains various nutrients which include selenium, potassium, and vitamin; these vitamins are essential for a healthy body and active lifestyle.

The report aims to provide an overview of the Mushroom Market with detailed market segmentation by type, end user and geography. The global Mushroom market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mushroom market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the Mushroom market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

The report analyzes factors affecting the Mushroom market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the Mushroom market in these regions.

NORTH AMERICA MUSHROOM MARKET – MARKET SEGMENTATION



North America Mushroom Market by Type

Button Mushroom

Shiitake Mushroom

Oyster Mushroom

Others

North America Mushroom Market by Form

Fresh Mushroom

Processed Mushroom

Dried Mushroom

Frozen Mushroom

Canned Mushroom

Others

Top Key Players:- Bonduelle Group, Giorgio Fresh Co., Golden Umbrella Mushroom, Gourmet Mushrooms Inc., Greenyard Group, Monaghan Mushrooms, Monterey Mushrooms Inc., New Hampshire Mushroom Company, Phillips Mushroom Farm, The Mushroom Company

