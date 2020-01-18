Nanofiltration Membrane Market Report from 2018 to 2025 | Top Key Players- Alfa Laval, Applied Membranes, Argonide Corporation, Danaher, DowDuPont, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Inopor, etc.

Nanofiltration Membrane Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global nanofiltration membrane market was valued at $643.22 thousand in 2017, and is projected to reach $954.65 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2018 to 2025.

Nanofiltration is a pressure-driven membrane process utilized for liquid-phase separations. Nanofiltration membranes allow ions to be separated through a combination of size & electrical effects of ultrafiltration (UF) membranes and ion interaction mechanisms of reverse osmosis (RO) membranes. The pore size of nanofiltration membranes is so small that even small uncharged solutes are rejected while surface electrostatic properties allow transmission of monovalent ions. The global nanofiltration membrane market is driven by its applications and demand from end users, which include water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, chemical & petrochemicals, pharmaceutical & biomedical, textile, and metalworking industry.

Rapid urbanization and industrialization across the emerging economies such as India and China and increase in demand for water for domestic and industrial purposes drive the growth of the global nanofiltration market. In addition, increase in water scarcity across Asian and Arabian countries leads to increase in demand for nanofiltration membrane in the market. Nanofiltration membranes are used for antibiotic separation process and to enhance synthesis reaction conversion. Expansion of pharmaceutical industry across developing nations such as India, China, and Brazil increase the demand for nanofiltration membrane in the market. However, high installation costs and lack of funds in emerging economies such as India restrict the market growth. Increase in use of chemical free water treatment procedures across various industries provide potential growth opportunities for market expansion.

The nanofiltration membrane market is segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the market is divided into polymeric, inorganic, and hybrid. Based on application, the market is classified into water & wastewater treatment, food & beverages, chemical & petrochemicals, pharmaceutical & biomedical, and others. Based on region, the global market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Alfa Laval, Applied Membranes, Inc., Argonide Corporation, Danaher, DowDuPont Inc., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, Inopor, Koch Membrane Systems, Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, and Toray Industries, Inc. Other players operating in the global nanofiltration membrane market include the Synder Filtration, Inc, Culligan, Linde, Merck, Siemens, SPX Flow, and Shanghai Minipore.

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

Porter’s five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future scenario of the market from 2018 to 2025 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

Major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their detailed impact analyses are elucidated in the study.

The profiles of key players along with their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

