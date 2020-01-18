There is a case of lunar fever, with NASA’s ambitious aim for people on the moon in 2024. But these plans rely on the availability of a spaceship from the last moon-mission.

The Lunar recognition orbiter from NASA has been studying the moon since it was launched in 2009. Initially, this project was only the first of many lunar missions designed to find locations on the moon suitable for humans. But LRO was launched a year after the reclassification of astronauts to the scientific program, which culminated in NASA disincentives to take astronauts to the moon. After nine years, NASA was able to use project information to identify potential human landing points.

LRO is among the initial big space projects, which former President George W. Bush had declared. The project concentrated on human space exploration outside the low Earth orbit and was established following the Columbia shuttle tragedy. In 2010, the President called for the withdrawal of the space shuttles, the deployment of astronauts on a new NASA spacecraft in 2014, and exploration of the moon in 2020.

Bush even alluded to robotic missions in a lecture to reveal the timetable that later was renamed Constellation and published speeches that set a target for moon samples by 2008. According to Bush, the moon is a logical step toward further development and achievement. The trailblazers will help autonomous flights and sophisticated guards to prepare for the unknown.

The first of these was LRO, which was operating the Lunar Crater Observation and Sensing Satellite or LCROSS with an associated flight. This project looked at the duo’s second-stage rocket crash to the southern pole of the moon, built an artificial crater, and spray moon dust. The substance was studied by LCROSS and confirmed that water molecules were available in the area.

Such molecules confirmed that the moon might be an advantage to humanity as one of the grounds of the Constellation project. The budget request from President Barack Obama scrapped the Constellation project in early 2010 in favor of more space station energy, private flights, and bigger NASA rockets. Later that same year, he explained this would be a near-earth asteroid as his first-team destination outside the lower earth’s orbit.

Lunar water is also a fundamental scientific question, outside of its potential explorations: studying it might help scientists realize the source of earth’s water. Yet for both robotic and human activities, safe landing sites remain just as essential. The camera system that was made by LRO, answers issues of liquid iced and landing areas, also provides a detailed overview of the ongoing past of lunar collisions, grafted by craters on its floor.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets