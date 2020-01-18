Network Security Firewall Market Will Generate New Growth Opportunities In Upcoming Year | Adaptive Mobile Security, AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, Cisco Systems, Mobelium, Omobio

The growing numbers of cyber security threats have given rise to essential requirements for implementing security solutions for enterprises, different industries, as well as government. Due to the threat of losing data and the impact of potential cyber threats, the market is expected to foresee a noteworthy growth in the coming year. The increasing demand for security of critical data of the organization against hacking, spamming is boosting the businesses of the market players operating in the Network Security Firewall market.

The global Network Security Firewall market is accounted to US$ 3,525.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 10,531.1 Mn by 2027.

The Network Security Firewall Market report aims to provide a 360-degree view of the market in terms of cutting-edge technology, key developments, drivers, restraints and future trends with impact analysis of these trends on the market for short-term, mid-term and long-term during the forecast period. Further, the report also covers key players profiling with detailed SWOT analysis, financial facts and key developments of products/service from the past three years.

Top Key Players profiles in this report includes, Adaptive Mobile Security, AMD Telecom SA, ANAM Technologies, Cellusys, Cisco Systems, Inc., Mobelium Inc., Omobio Pvt. Ltd., Openmind Networks, SAP SE, and Symsoft among others.

In the recent few years, Network Security Firewall market has noticed noteworthy M&A and partnership activity. Some of the significant deals include, in 2018 Mobileum Inc. announced the acquisition of Evolved Intelligence, a provider cloud-hosted roaming value-added services, as well as analytics-based fraud management and signaling security solutions for mobile telecommunications operator. the acquisition would strengthen the company’s presence in Europe.

Based on deployment, the on-premises is expected to dominate the Network Security Firewall market during the forecast period. on-premise deployment is majorly adopted by large and well-established companies which are capable of investing such massive capital on maintaining this software. The on-premise structure requires software licenses, in-house server hardware, integration capabilities, as well as IT technicians to support, operate, and manage the complexities issues which may arise during the access of software.

Key findings of the study:

The US holds the largest Network Security Firewall market share in the North America region. .S. is the hub of leading IT & cloud based companies which includes Google, Oracle, IBM and Amazon Web Services etc. The country is the world’s largest economy with a well-developed infrastructure. Also, it has the most influential financial market in the world and one of the largest stock exchange. The data splurge in the country is owing to the presence of several tech & financial institutions. Also, the country has deep integration of IoT based connected devices, that generates huge amount of digital data every second. This factor would help the US market to sustain its share in the Network Security Firewall market.

GLOBAL NETWORK SECURITY FIREWALL MARKET SEGMENTATION

Global Network Security Firewall Market – By Component

Solution

SMS Firewall

Signalling Firewall

Services

Global Network Security Firewall Market – By Deployment

On-Premises

Cloud

