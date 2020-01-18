Neurointerventional Devices Market 2019 Outlook by Players | iVascular S.L.U.,Merit Medical Systems,Penumbra, Inc.,Rapid Medical,InspireMD, Inc.

The global neurointerventional devices market is anticipated to reach US$ 4,524.34 Mn in 2027 from US$ 2,323.02 Mn in 2018. The market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 8.0% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global neurointerventional devices market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The market for neurointerventional devices is expected to grow, owing to factors such as a rise in the prevalence of the cerebral aneurysm, and increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures. Moreover, the progressive aging population is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

Merit Medical Systems Penumbra, Inc. Rapid Medical Microport Scientific Corporation InspireMD, Inc. Medtronic Stryker Corporation iVascular S.L.U. Terumo Corporation Boston Scientific Corporation

The growth of the aging population is poised to become one of the most significant social transformations of the twenty-first century. The number of the geriatric population has been rising at a substantial pace worldwide. As per the data published by the United Nations, in 2017, there were an estimated 962 million people aged 60 or over in the world, which comprised 13 percent of the global population. The geriatric population is expected to grow at a rate of 3% every year.

At present, Europe and Asia Pacific regions have the highest population aged 60 years and above. The number of an aging population in the world is projected to reach around 1.4 billion in 2030, and it will reach approximately 2.1 billion in 2050 and is expected to reach up to 3.1 billion in 2100. Aging has been linked with various chronic diseases due to problems related to it. Neurological disorders are most commonly observed in older adults, affecting between 5% and 55% of people aged 55 years and above.

They are associated with a high risk for adverse health outcomes, such as mortality, disability, institutionalization, and hospitalization. Mental, as well as neurological disorders observed among the older adults, account for almost 6.6% of the total disability (DALYs) in this age group. Around 15% of adults 60 years and above suffer from some form of mental disorder. The most common neurological complications observed in the geriatric population are dementia and depression, which affect approximately 5% and 7% of the world’s older people, respectively. Hence, owing to the growing geriatric population and the rise in associated neurological disorders, the market for neurointerventional devices is anticipated to witness significant growth.

Strategic Insights

Several organic and inorganic growth strategies such as approvals, product launch, agreements, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of Neurointerventional Devices. For instance, in May 2019, Stryker got pre-market FDA approval for Neuroform Atlas Stent System. Neuroform Atlas is only the second adjunctive stent to be given PMA clearance in combination with embolic detachable coils for the treatment of wide-neck, intracranial aneurysms.

Global Neurointerventional Devices Market – By Type

Neurovascular Thrombectomy Devices

Neurovascular Stents

Embolic Protection Devices

Intrasaccular Devices

Embolic Coils

Flow Diverters

Liquid Embolics

Balloons

Stent Retrievers

Global Neurointerventional Devices Market – By Technique

Neurothrombectomy

Stenting

Coiling Procedure

Cerebral Angiography

Flow Disruption

Global Neurointerventional Devices Market – By End User

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

