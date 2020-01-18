Neurological Biomarkers Market Expected to Reach $2,457.4 million by 2025 – Abbott, Myriad RBM, Proteome, Thermo Fisher, Athena Diagnostics, Immunarray, Quanterix, Diagenic ASA, Psynova, Bio-Rad

The Neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer’s disease generated a revenue of $2,636.7 million in 2017, registering a CAGR of 11.1% from 2018 to 2025. On the other hand, neurological biomarkers market for Parkinson’s disease is expected to reach $2,457.4 million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.0%. Alzheimer’s is included under dementia-associated conditions, and patients suffering from Alzheimer’s face short-term memory loss, cognitive issues, and issues regarding behavior. In addition, Alzheimer is considered to be the most common form of dementia, and is known to account for the majority of the total dementia cases across the globe.

On the contrary, Parkinson’s disease is the second most common neurodegenerative disorder across the globe. Patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease face progressive deterioration of motor function that occurs over a period of time due to the loss of brain cells that produce dopamine. In-spite of being the second most common neurodegenerative disorder (after Alzheimer’s), the market for this disease is relatively small, as the definite cause and treatment is unknown. This has opened up new avenues for the use neurological biomarkers. The neurological biomarkers market for Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s diseases is studied across the U.S., EU5, rest of Europe, China, Asia-Pacific, and rest of the world (ROW).

KEY BENEFITS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the neurological biomarkers market, with current trends and future estimations regarding Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2025 is discussed to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Strategies recorded by the key players are analyzed thoroughly to understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model is expected to interpret the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition among the key players.

KEY MARKET SEGMENTS

By Region

U.S.

EU5

Rest of Europe

China

Asia-Pacific

Row

