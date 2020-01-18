New Study focusing on COATED SOLAR CONTROL GLASS MARKET OUTLOOK TO 2025 – SAINT-GOBAIN S.A., ASAHI GLASS CO, NIPPON SHEET GLASS CO, GUARDIAN INDUSTRIES, TAIWAN GLASS GROUP, EUROGLAS GMBH

Coated Solar Control Glass Market Analysis to 2025″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the coated solar control glass industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global coated solar control glass market with detailed market segmentation by application and geography. The global coated solar control glass market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the Coated Solar Control Glass market.

Coated Solar Control Glass is a futuristic product that regulates the energy flow through the window and reduces the amount of heat entering into buildings and keep interiors cooler and bright. Thus it is progressively used in residential and commercial buildings. Solar control glass is coated with superior materials which absorb the ultraviolet wavelengths and reflect the infrared radiations of solar energy. A decrease in energy transfer can reduce the use of air conditioning and give a lower peak temperature in the buildings as well as in the cars.

The rising need for energy efficient buildings, government initiatives and other tax benefits schemes, growing construction of residential and commercial buildings are some of the key factors driving the growth of the global solar control glass market. However, high manufacturing cost and stringent environmental regulations concerning carbon emissions hinder the growth of the global Coated Solar Control Glass market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global coated solar control glass market based on by application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall coated solar control glass market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 16 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The Major Key Market Players:

1. Saint-Gobain S.A.

2. Asahi Glass Co., Ltd.

3. Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

4. Guardian Industries

5. Taiwan Glass Group

6. Euroglas GmbH

7. PPG Industries, Inc.

8. Abrisa Technologies

9. Cardinal Glass Industries, Inc.

10. Pilkington Group Limited

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting the Coated Solar Control Glass market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the market in these regions.

Also, key coated solar control glass market players influencing the market are profiled in the study along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. The report also focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, products and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

