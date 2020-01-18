New Study focusing on Wave and Tidal Energy Market 2019 to Growth Prediction, Investment Opportunity, Product Type and Forecast 2027

Wave and tidal energy refers to the energy generated by the ocean waves and tides which is formed due to the change in temperature and due to the gravitational pull of the moon. Ocean generates huge amount of kinetic energy which can be harnessed using different wave and tidal technologies to generate electrical energy. These technologies are now bringing revolution in the renewable energy market.

Accelerated consumption of electricity worldwide coupled with increased environmental pollution due to the use of conventional energy resources are some of the major driving factors which are fueling the Wave and Tidal Energy Market. However, heavy cost of installation and maintenance and environmental barriers act as a challenge for the market. While growing focus and investment on the need of renewable energy sources by the governments brings new opportunities for the future wave and tidal energy market.

The “Global Wave and Tidal Energy Market Analysis to 2027″ is a specialized and in-depth study of the wave and tidal energy industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global wave and tidal energy market with detailed market segmentation by energy type, technology used, end user, and geography. The global wave and tidal energy market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the wave and tidal energy market.

Leading Wave and Tidal Energy Market Players:

– Nova Innovations Ltd.

– Ocean Power Technologies

– Carnegie Wave Energy

– Marine Current Turbines

– Tenax Energy

– BioPower Systems

– Aquamarine Power

– AWS Ocean Energy Ltd.

– Andritz Hydro-Hammerfest

– Atlantis Resources

