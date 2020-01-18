Next Generation Contact Lenses Market to 2027 By Top Leading Players: Bausch & Lomb India Pvt. Ltd., ChromaGen™, Interojo,NIDEK CO., LTD., NJRetina, OcuMedic

The latest report pertaining to ‘Next Generation Contact Lenses Market’ collated by The Insight Partners, provides a detailed analysis regarding market size, revenue estimations and growth rate of the industry. In addition, the report illustrates the major obstacles and newest growth strategies adopted by leading manufacturers who are a part of the competitive landscape of this market.

The next generation contact lenses market is anticipated to grow in the market by innovation in contact lenses that have increased the adoption in the market. Also, the use of artificial means to treat extreme cases is no more a far- fetched reality, one must thanks to the incredible ophthalmological breakthroughs. However, it holds the promise for restoring vision to many cases of blindness.

Key Players

1. Abbott

2. agtc

3. Allergan

4. Bausch & Lomb India Pvt. Ltd.

5. ChromaGen™

6. Interojo

7. Johnson & Johnson Surgical Vision, Inc

8. NIDEK CO., LTD.

9. NJRetina

10. OcuMedic

Global Next Generation Contact Lenses Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

A contact lens is a thin lens that is placed directly on the surface of the eye. Contact lenses are artificial eye or glass eye used by over 150 million people worldwide, and it can be worn to correct vision, for cosmetic or ocular prosthetic. People choose to wear contact lenses for many reasons; they wanted to avoid wearing glasses or wanted to change the appearance of their eyes. Many use it for functional or optical purposes. When compared contact lenses with the spectacles, contact lenses typically provide better peripheral vision and do not collect moisture (from rain, snow, condensation, etc.) or sweat that can make them preferable for sports and other outdoor activities.

Next Generation Contact Lenses Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction 40

2. Global Next Generation Contact Lenses Market – Key Takeaways 42

3. Global Next Generation Contact Lenses Market – Market Landscape 45

4. Global Next Generation Contact Lenses Market – Key Market Dynamics 58

5. Global Next Generation Contact Lenses Market –Analysis 63

6. Next Generation Contact Lenses Market –Global Regulatory Scenario 68

7. Global Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Analysis– By Product 76

8. Global Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Analysis– By Application 106

9. Global Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Analysis– By End User 115

10. North America Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 118

11. Europe Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 141

12. Asia Pacific Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 163

13. Middle East and Africa Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 186

14. South and Central America Next Generation Contact Lenses Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 208

15. Next Generation Contact Lenses Market –Industry Landscape 220

16. Next Generation Contact Lenses Market –Key Company Profiles 226

17. Appendix 267

