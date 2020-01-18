Packaging Coatings Market In-Depth Analysis Globally by Top Key Players PPG Industries Inc., Sun Coating Company, The Dow Chemical Company

Packaging coatings are coatings having good adhesion to metal and plastic substrates along with high chemical resistance. Such coatings effectively serve protection, performance as well as decoration purposes for metal cans, plastic tubes, or any other substrate used in packaging. Coating technology in the food packaging sector allows more rational use of the materials used within this sector. Replacement of multi-layer, heavy structures with multi-functional thin layer will not only help to reduce the upstream amount of packaging material but also improve the functionality of the final packaging, thereby, ensuring shelf life extension. The packaging coatings market is coming up with highly sophisticated and engineered coatings to meet consumer convenience. The packaging coatings market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rapid growth of the e-commerce industry and high demands of flexible packaging for consumer goods. Moreover, the growing demands for canned food and beverages coupled with aerosol cans for personal and healthcare industry further fuel the packaging coatings market growth.

Prominent Players of this market are: Akzo Nobel N.V., Arkema Group, Axalta Coating Systems, LLC, BASF SE, Mantrose-Haeuser Co., Inc., PPG Industries, Inc., Sun Coating Company, The Dow Chemical Company, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Wacker Chemie AG

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Packaging Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of packaging coatings market with detailed market segmentation by type, substrate, application, end user and geography. The global packaging coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading packaging coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global packaging coatings market is segmented on the basis of type, substrate, application and end user. Based on type, the market is segmented as epoxy thermoset, urethane, UV-curable, BPA free, soft touch UV-curable. By substrate, the market is segmented as metal, rigid plastic, glass, liquid cartons, paper-based containers, flexible packaging and others. On the basis of the application the market is segmented as food cans, beverage cans, caps & closures, aerosols & tubes, industrial packaging, promotional packaging and specialty packaging. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as food & beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, consumer electronics and automotive components.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global packaging coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The packaging coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting packaging coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the packaging coatings market in these regions.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. SCOPE OF THE STUDY

1.2. PublisherS RESEARCH REPORT GUIDANCE

1.3. MARKET SEGMENTATION

1.3.1 Packaging Coatings Market – By Type

1.3.2 Packaging Coatings Market – By Substrate

1.3.3 Packaging Coatings Market – By Application

1.3.4 Packaging Coatings Market – By End-User

1.3.5 Packaging Coatings Market – By Region

1.3.5.1 By Country

2. KEY TAKEWAYS

3. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

4. PACKAGING COATINGS MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. OVERVIEW

4.2. PEST ANALYSIS

4.2.1 North America – Pest Analysis

4.2.2 Europe – Pest Analysis

4.2.3 Asia-Pacific – Pest Analysis

4.2.4 Middle East and Africa – Pest Analysis

4.2.5 South and Central America – Pest Analysis

4.3. EXPERT OPINIONS

5. PACKAGING COATINGS MARKET – KEY MARKET DYNAMICS

5.1. KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.2. KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.3. KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITIES

5.4. FUTURE TRENDS

5.5. IMPACT ANALYSIS OF DRIVERS AND RESTRAINTS

6. PACKAGING COATINGS MARKET – GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS

6.1. PACKAGING COATINGS – GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW

6.2. PACKAGING COATINGS – GLOBAL MARKET AND FORECAST TO 2027

6.3. MARKET POSITIONING/MARKET SHARE

Continue…..

