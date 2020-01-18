PACS and RIS Market is Anticipated to Gain Moderate CAGR by 2027

The global PACS and RIS market expected to be US$ 2,728.43 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to reach US$ 5,008.93 Mn by 2027.

Europe is the second largest geographic market and is expected to be the second most significant revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The region has witnessed several technological advancements in the field of healthcare by the incorporation of digital technology in order to increase the efficiency of healthcare facilities in the region. The growth is driven by factors such as government collaborations with technology providers, prevalence of cancer in the countries..

Medical imaging is a vital part in medical care and treatment across the globe. Rising awareness regarding early diagnosis of diseases has led to an increase in the total number of diagnostic tests procedures performed around the world. During the year 2012, Canadians underwent 1.7 million magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) exams and 4.4 million computed tomographies (CT) exams.

The statistics reveal, nearly double the number of such reviews performed during 2003. The national rate for CT scans were 126 per 1,000 individuals around 2014 and 2015. Rates ranged from 209 (New Brunswick) and 170 (Newfoundland and Labrador) to 88 (Alberta) and 93 (Prince Edward Island). In addition, according to the National Health Services (NHS) UK, there were 4.1 million imaging tests conducted in England in the 12 months from February 2016 to January 2017. Of these, 3.49 million imaging tests were reported to have taken place in January 2017.

As per the World Health Organization (WHO), with improved health care policy and the better availability of medical equipment, there has been rise in the number of global imaging-based procedures. Thus, the growing number of diagnostic imaging procedures performed across the globe resulting in increasing requirement of consumables for tests are likely expected to drive the growth of the global PACS and RIS market over the coming years.

The global PACS and RIS market by product was led by PACS segment. In 2018, the segment of held the largest market share in the PACS and RIS market, by product. The segment is also expected to witness growth at a significant rate during the forecast period, as the solution offers benefits such as improved viewing and analysis, easy access to images and other reports, efficient data management.

