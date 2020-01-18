Paper & Paperboard Packaging Market Future Trends and Technology by Key Companies -Rocktenn Company, Packaging Corp. of America, Mondi Group, Metsa Group

the Global Paper & Paperboard Packaging market is accounted for $175.00 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $266.88 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. Growing consumer awareness for sustainable packaging, rising demand from various end users and increasing environmental concerns are some of the factors favouring the market growth. However, strict government regulations are hindering the market growth. Moreover, growing disposable incomes of people especially in the developing countries is one of the major opportunities during the forecast period.

Paper and paperboard packaging is solid paper based substance used for packing and wrapping products. It is lightweight and can easily be cut, moulded and created. Paperboard packaging is used to offer packaging solutions, mostly to the end user products. Paper and paperboard packaging solutions have huge range of applications across several industrial end users from healthcare to food & beverage industry and personal care to home care.

On the basis of type, flexible paper packaging segment has significant growth in the market. Flexible packaging combines the best qualities of plastic, film and paper, aluminium foil to deliver a broad range of protective properties while employing a minimum of material. Asia Pacific is anticipated to dominate the global market during the forecast period due to increasing demand of convenience food, better health & personal care products.

Some of the key players profiled in the Paper and paperboard packaging market include Rocktenn Company, Packaging Corp. of America, Mondi Group, Metsa Group, ITC Limited, International Paper, DS Smith PLC, Clearwater Paper Corporation, Cascades Inc., Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget, Smurfit Kappa Group plc, Stora Enso Oyj, Sappi Limited, Aktiebolaget, Sonoco products company, Berry Plastics Group, Inc., Huhtam?ki OYJ, Amcor Limited and Coveris Holdings S.A.

Types Covered:

-Flexible Paper Packaging

-Corrugated Box

-Boxboard

Grades Covered:

-Label Paper

-Solid Bleached Sulphate Board

-Glassine & Greaseproof

-White Lined Chipboard

-Folding Boxboard

-Coated Unbleached Kraft Board

-Others Grades

Applications Covered:

-Healthcare

-Food

-Beverage

-Personal & Home Care

-Other Applications

What our report offers:

-Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

-Market share analysis of the top industry players

-Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

-Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

-Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

-Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

-Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

-Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

-Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

