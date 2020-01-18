Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market 2019: Expected Witness Sustainable Growth By Abbott, Medtronic, Getinge AB, Teleflex Incorporated,, LivaNova PLC,. ABIOMED, EUROSETS, Berlin Heart, Jarvik Heart, Inc., CardioBridge GmbH and Others

Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market report lets you know that how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by giving you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. Analysis and estimations derived through the massive information gathered in this Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices market report are extremely necessary when it comes to dominating the market or creating a mark in the market as a new emergent. Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices is the market research report that is promising and the way in which you anticipate. The Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices report also comprises of the all the market drivers and market restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis.

MARKET INTRODUCTION

The global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices market accounted to US$ 1,188.2 Mn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account to US$ 2,977.8 Mn by 2025.



Market Insights

Shortage of heart donors are expected to boost the market growth over the years

Patients with advanced heart failure have a poor prognosis and heart transplant is still the best treatment option. However, the scarcity of donors, long waiting times, and an increasing number of unstable patients have favored the development of mechanical circulatory support. Moreover, according to the Heart Failure Society of America, nearly 5.7 million Americans are suffering from heart failure. The data also suggests that almost 1.4 million persons with CHF are under 60 years of age. Thus, the solution to this shortage of heart donors served by the temporarily used percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices that are also helpful in long-term support for patients suffering with heart failures are likely to be adopted at higher rates in the coming years.

Surge of regional business diversities

Business diversity is one of the major concerns hovering around the globalization of any organization. Geographies around the globe are characterized by high regional diversities with respect to various facts such as demands of the customer, disposable incomes of the consumer, Governmental legislations in the region, the percentage of the youth population, percentage of literacy in the region, and some cultural deviations. Altogether, these factors require a deep and focused study before for tapping the new market. Hence, hiring personnel for performing the market has become a necessity for small and large organizations.

Key Competitors In Market are Abbott, Medtronic, Getinge AB, Teleflex Incorporated,, LivaNova PLC,. ABIOMED, EUROSETS, Berlin Heart, Jarvik Heart, Inc., CardioBridge GmbH

Strategic Insights

Product approval and acquisition were observed as the most adopted strategy in global percutaneous mechanical circulatory support devices industry. Few of the recent product approvals and acquisitions are listed below:

2018: Abbott received approval for the HeartMate 3 Left Ventricular Assist Device (LVAD) as a destination therapy for people living with advanced heart failure. With the approval, physicians can now offer the HeartMate 3 system to patients not eligible for a transplant who will live with their device for the rest of their lives.

2018: Teleflex Incorporated received FDA 510 (k) clearance for its Arrow AC3 Optimus intra-aortic balloon pump. The device is designed to help weakened hearts pump blood and can deliver IABP therapy to a broad range of patients, including candidates who had previously not been considered for IABP therapy.

2018: Medtronic completed acquisition of HeartWare International, Inc., a leading innovator of less-invasive, miniaturized, mechanical circulatory support technologies (MCS) for treating patients with advanced heart failure.

Market segmentation:

Percutaneous Mechanical Circulatory Support Devices Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product (Intra-Aortic Balloon Pumps, VA-Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenators (ECMO), and Short-Term Ventricular Assist Devices), End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Others), and Geography

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

