Perfusion Systems Market Expected to Reach US$ 1,442.28 Mn in 2027 – REPLIGEN, Merck, Ala, XVIVO, Medtronic, XENIOS, TERUMO, Getinge, Harvard Bioscience, OrganOx

The Growth of the perfusion systems market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, significant growth of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, rising need for the organ transplantation, and rising cell based research activities. However, expensive organ transplant surgeries, and limited numbers of donors for organ transplant surgeries are likely to pose a negative impact on the market growth. On the other hand, growth opportunities in emerging regions is likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the global perfusion systems market in the coming years. Cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) is the leading cause of death across the globe, it affects more people as compared to any other disease. Other than the lifestyle and habit older people are more prone to the cardiovascular diseases. The ageing population commonly show the structural and functional alteration of vessels accumulation through their life. Thus it increases the risk of developing cardiovascular diseases. The prevalence of the cardiovascular diseases is increasing across the world.

The Key factors that lead to the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases among the population. As per the American College of Cardiology, it is stated that CVD contributes nearly 800,000deaths in the US, which is approximately to one out every three deaths. The coronary heart disease (CHD) contributes to the majority of CVD deaths which is further followed by stroke and heart failure. Nearly over 90 million Americans get diagnosed with CVD. In addition, it is stated that at a global level cardiovascular diseases contributes around 31% of all deaths and is expected that the cost of the CVD will be approximately to US$ 1,044 billion by 2030.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000211

Global perfusion systems market, based on component was segmented into oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion pumps, monitoring systems, cannulas, and others. The oxygenators segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.4% during the forecast period. The increasing number of the cardiovascular surgeries, liver transplantation and kidney transplantation across the world is likely to contribute to the growth and dominance of the segment. The oxygenators segment is also expected to exhibit highest growth witnessing a robust CAGR over the forecast years.

Some of the major primary and secondary sources for perfusion systems included in the report are Australasian Board of Cardiovascular Perfusion, Board of Cardiovascular Perfusion India, China Food & Drug Administration, contract research organizations, Food and Drug Administration, New Mexico Asthma Control Program and among others.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Perfusion Systems Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Perfusion Systems Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Perfusion Systems Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Perfusion Systems Market Overview

5.2 Global Perfusion Systems Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Perfusion Systems Market

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000211

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets