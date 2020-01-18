Power Bank – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Xiaomi , Sony , Samsung , RavPower, Mophie, Microsoft

According to Publisher, the Global Power Bank market is accounted for $6.81 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $32.23 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 18.9% during the forecast period. The factors driving the market growth are increasing adoption of smart phones & electronic devices and price drop in power banks etc. However, increasing preferences for wireless charging technologies and improved batteries are restraining the market.

Power banks are charging devices that are type of portable batteries to control any power in and power out using circuitry. The power banks store energy by charging them a USB charger when power is available. The power banks are then further used for charging various electronic devices such as phones and tablets irrespective of the power connection, and can also be carried at remote locations.

By product, solar power bank is powered by the energy harnessed from sunlight. They are useful during camping trips, where electricity sockets are unavailable and charging equipment for emergencies is essential. Most of them can be charged alternatively using a USB. The demand for these devices is projected to increase in the coming years owing to the growing popularity of solar energy as an environmentally-friendly alternative.

Get Sample Copy of ” Power Bank Market ” Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00016386

Asia Pacific in the global scenario has a positive impact on due to growing number of users of electronic devices, large-scale digitization, availability of affordable power banks and penetration of e-commerce in the electronics industry are driving the product demand in this region.

Some of the key players in the Power Bank market are Xiaomi Inc. , Sony Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., RavPower, Mophie, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, GP Batteries International Ltd, Apacer Technology Inc., Anker Technology Co. Limited, Ambrane India Private Limited, Asus, Intex Technologies, Lenovo Group, Ltd., Oppo Electronics Corp, Syska, The Targus Corporation and UNU Electronics.

Batteries Covered:

– Lithium Polymer (LI-Polymer) Battery

– Lithium Ion (LI-Ion) Battery

Products Covered:

– Battery Case

– Portable Power Banks

– Solar Power Banks

– Other Products

Port Types Covered:

– Two USB Ports

– One USB Port

– More Than Two USB Ports

Capacity Ranges Covered:

– Above 15500mAh

– 12500-15499mAh

– 9500-12499mAh

– 6500-9499mAh

– 3500-6499mAh

Distribution Channels Covered:

– Offline Distribution Channel

– Online Distribution Channel

Applications Covered:

– Tablet

– Portable Media Device

– Smartphone

– Laptops

– Digital Camera

– Other Applications

Place a Direct Purchase of this Report – https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00016386

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Preface

3 Market Trend Analysis

4 Porters Five Force Analysis

5 Global Power Bank Market, By Battery

6 Global Power Bank Market, By Product

7 Global Power Bank Market, By Port Type

8 Global Power Bank Market, By Capacity Range

9 Global Power Bank Market, By Distribution Channel

10 Global Power Bank Market, By Price

11 Global Power Bank Market, By Application

12 Global Power Bank Market, By End User

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one-stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers.

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets