Presentation Switcher Market Analysis Research Report: Growing Demand Bolster Market Growth 2027

The global presentation switcher market accounted at US$ 221.3 Mn in 2018; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.64% during the forecast period, to reach US$ 464.9 Mn by 2027.

The Asia Pacific is contributing the highest share of this market, followed by Europe and then North America. Asia Pacific leads the presentation switcher market, owing to the growing events industry in the APAC region, marketers are looking for appropriate equipment for their event programs. Nowadays, with the increasing investment in the training center, events and stadiums and arenas, and the development of technology and data, businesses are highly focused on adopting a presentation switcher to deliver advanced audio and video effects. Also, APAC is estimated to gain a significant share of revenue in the total market as a result of a growing economy and rising digitalization initiatives in the region.

Power Consumption Insights

The global presentation switcher market by power consumption is categorized into <100 Watt, 100–500 watts, and >500 watts. The <100 Watt segment is estimated to dominate the presentation switchers market in 2018, whereas the 101-500 Watt deployment is growing at the highest CAGR. The demand for presentation switchers with power consumption of 100 – 500 Watt is expected to soar in the coming years owing to the rising need for presentation switchers in stadiums and arenas. Several countries are investing substantial amounts in the expansion of sports stadiums, which is foreseen to catalyze the demand for 100 – 500 Watt presentation switchers.

