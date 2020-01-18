Refurbished DNA Sequencing Platforms Market Expected to Reach $112 million in 2023

The Global refurbished DNA sequencing platforms market was valued at $41 million in 2016 and is expected to reach $112 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 15.0% from 2017 to 2023. DNA sequencing is a technology in which several DNA strands could be sequenced through massive parallelization. Low cost, high accuracy and speed, and precise results even from low sample input are the main advantages DNA sequencing offers over microarray and other genomic analysis methods. Refurbished and used DNA sequencing platforms are relatively inexpensive instruments used for DNA sequencing, when compared with new DNA sequencing platforms.

In addition, the growth in number of genome mapping programs globally and increase in R&D investment drive the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals, ethical & legal limitation related to DNA sequencing, and standardization concerns in sequencing procedures impede the market growth. Conversely, use of cloud computing as a potential data management service and the untapped emerging countries offer lucrative opportunities for the market players.

KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the refurbished global DNA sequencing market, with current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A quantitative analysis from 2017 to 2023 to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities is discussed.

Key market players are profiled and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help understand the competitive outlook of the market.

Porter’s Five Forces model interprets the bargaining power of suppliers & buyers, threat of new entrants & substitutes, and competition in the key players.

