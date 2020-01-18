Russian Cargo Craft to Launch near a space station 

A developing Russian freighter lifted of atop Soyuz rocket from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan in the morning of December 6 at 4:35 EST (0934 GMT), 1434 local time at Baikonur, having 2.7 tons of basics such as food, propellants and other requirements heading to the orbiting laboratory.

The launch took place in less than a day following SPACE X’s Dragon capsule, starting its trip to the International Space Station as one of the CRS-19 tasks. Dragon is planned to land at the space station on a Sunday morning on December 8, and the Progress-74 will do the same on Monday 9, December.

Kenny Todd, the manager of the International Space Station operations at NASA, said that it is always full of fun about the cargo duties. He said this during a pre-sendoff press conference that took place on Tuesday, the third of December. He went on to add saying that those particular kinds of changing occasions are something that everyone anticipates since it is a chance to acquire new cargo, some new instruments onboard and also learn new science skills.

Dragon will come back to earth on or around January 6. The advancement, in the meantime, will remain connected to the International Space Station for seven months. (Dragon will survive its comeback to earth and the progress will kindle up in the atmosphere of their planet.) There seems to be an excellent opportunity for some holiday goodies, which rare kept somewhere safe for both freighters, NASA, Russia, and their International Space Station members since they like to treat their crew staff on the orbiting lab when they have an opportunity. Todd was inquired if Dragon is carrying anything something, in a unique manner that is seasonal on the trip and his non-denial spoke pitch.

In a statement, Todd said that he is not sure if he wants to make anything public, but he thinks he wants to inform the members that Santa’s sleigh is fit for the vacuum of the space. He hopes to see what will happen later.

Dragon and Progress are two of four robots of a spaceship that now fly re-distribution tasks to the International Space Station. The remaining two are H-II Transfer Vehicle of Japan, also known as Kounotori (Japanese name meaning “white stork”), and Cygnus, which is steered by a Virginia-based entity called Northrop Grumman. Just like Space X, Northrop Grumman possesses a re-distribution partnership with NASA.

