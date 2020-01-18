Safety Laser Scanner – Global Market Outlook 2017-2026 | Panasonic , Omron , Rockwell Automation, IDEC

According to Publisher, the Safety Laser Scanner Market is accounted for $287 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $506 million by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period. The factors such as gradual Increase in the number of industrial accidents, the accuracy of the scanner, and increased demand from logistics and packaging operations are some of the factors propelling the market growth. However, the high costs associated are responsible for hampering the growth of the market.

The Safety laser scanners are electronic devices that are used for monitoring the path traveled by the moving vehicles. A safety laser scanner has configurable and switchable fieldsets. Safety laser scanners use time-of-flight technology. This means the scanner calculates position based on the time it takes for the laser to bounce off an object and return to the unit. It detects a person who approaches within the range of any hazardous movement.

By end user, the increasing usage of safety laser scanners for applications such as vehicle navigation is one of the key factors driving the safety laser scanner market in the automotive industry. Furthermore, the automotive end-user segment is witnessing technological developments and advanced innovations. Owing to these factors, the automotive end-user segment is contributing to the growth of the overall safety laser scanner market.

By geography, Asia Pacific is expected to grow magnificently during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to the rapid increase in production facilities in APAC for end-user industries such as automotive and consumer goods & electronics.

Some of the key players in the Safety Laser Scanner Market are Panasonic Corporation, Omron Corporation, Sick AG, Sentek Solutions Ltd., Datalogic S.P.A., Hans Turck GmbH & Co. Kg, Rockwell Automation, Inc., IDEC Corporation, Keyence Corporation, Leuze Electronic GmbH + Co. Kg, LKH Precicon Pte. Ltd., Banner Engineering, Rockford Systems, LLC, Reer SPA, Pilz GmbH & Co. Kg, Pepperl+Fuchs, Arcus Automation Private Limited, and Hokuyo Automatic Co., Ltd.

Products Covered:

– Dry Etch Equipment

– Wet Etch Equipment

Types Covered:

– Stationary

– Mobile

– Live Window safety scanner

– Area laser safety scanner

– Mounted safety scanner

Number of Fields

– More Than 33

– 9 to 32

– Less than 8

Applications Covered:

– Storage & Warehousing

– Intralogistics & Manufacturing

– Industrial Vehicles (AGVs)

– Danger Zone Security

– Entry Deterrence

– Mobile Applications

– Machine Safeguarding

– Other Applications

End Users Covered:

– Food & Beverages

– Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

– Automotive

– Consumer Goods and Electronics

– Other End Users

