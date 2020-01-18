Saudi Arabia Smart Water Meter Market Global Demand, Growth, Opportunities, Top Key Players and Forecast to 2026

Smart water meter is designed to metering water consumption by using modern micro electro technology, modern sensor technology, and smart IC card technology. Smart water meter connected to a data logger that allows for the continuous monitoring of water usability and provides real-time water consumption or sufficient data points to determine usage patterns. Smart water meter is the extensions of conventional meters and embedded within the meter or attached to the meter. These days, a large portion of the manufacturing procedures of smart water meters depend on current innovation, including mechanical technology, to gather the various segments with a high level of exactness, self-ruling versatile robots to move semi-completed and completed things, and robots to bundle boxes and beds. A robotized generation procedure gives repeatable exactness and a streamlined procedure, bringing about smart water meters with a close to zero failure rate. Smart water meters conserve water by monitoring usage and detecting leaks. Additionally, its billing transparency and efficiency helps to address NRW effectively. The advantages of smart water meter are significant for water preservation, recovering lost income from breaks and burglary, and decreasing utility working expenses.

Major factors such as rising demand for managing water consumption, increasing necessity to monitor water usage, acute water scarcity pertaining, aging infrastructure, and substantial development and implementation of smart water meters are expected to drive the market growth. In addition, growing residential and commercial buildings construction and consequent increase in water consumption will increase the demand for smart water meter during the forecast period. High demand comes from the residential sector due to the high installation of smart water meter is further propelling the market growth. Furthermore, leakage reduction and efficient use of water also boost the smart water meters market. However, high cost and lack of awareness may hamper market growth during the forecast period.

Saudi Arabia is seeing a paradigm shift to smart cities and legislature embracing adopting smart devices in this way, putting resources into the advancement of internet infrastructure in the nations with a plan to bring robust urbanization. Thus, the preference for smart solutions and devices across different applications is expected to create several opportunities for the smart water meter manufacturer in the coming years. Also, water scarcity prevailing in Saudi Arabia will support the implementation of smart water metering solutions in various utilities and industrial sectors. The expansion of infrastructure and political initiative to invest in advanced technologies in the field of water conservation is driving the market growth. For instance: Nearly half the required smart water meters mandated by the government in the National Transformation Program 2020 were installed in Saudia Arabia in 2018. Jeddah is an essential commercial hub in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia due to the presence of expensive desalination plants for residential and commercial & industrial use. Thereby, Jeddah geared towards the automation of city water systems and the reduction of water losses.

Various notable players operating in the market, include Saudi Technical Limited, Iskraemeco, Giza Systems, Smesaudi, ARAD Group, DIEHL Metering Group, Elster, Kamstrup A/S, Sensus, Itron, among others.

Speak to Research Analyst to Understand more About Research at Link – https://www.gmiresearch.com/report/saudi-arabia-smart-water-meter-market/

Key questions answered in this research report:

1- At what pace is Saudi Arabia Smart Water Meter market growing? What will be the Saudi Arabia Smart Water Meter market forecast?

2- What are the key drivers and restraints in the current market? What will be the impact of drivers and restraints in the future?

3- Saudi Arabia Smart Water Meter market outlook, application areas and how they are poised to grow?

4- Saudi Arabia Smart Water Meter market overview, industry analysis and scope of study?

About GMI Research

GMI Research provides research and consulting solutions to our clients. We help our global clients through independent fact-based insights, ensuring their business achieve success by beating the competition. We provide syndicated research, customized market and competitive intelligence research, sales enablement support and data analytics services.

Contact Us

GMI Research

Level 1, The Chase Carmanhall Road, Sandyford Industrial Estate,

Dublin D18 Y3X2, Ireland

Ph. No: +353 1 442 8820

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.gmiresearch.com

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets