Scope of the Adventure Tourism Market Report, Market research methodology and Forecast till 2023

Adventure Tourism Market, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years.

The global adventure tourism market was valued at $444,850 million in 2016, and is projected to reach $1,335,738 million in 2023, registering a CAGR of 17.4 % from 2017 to 2023. The substantial boom in the travel and tourism sector fosters the growth for adventure tourism market.

Adventure tourism is defined as travelling outside a person’s regular environment. Adventure travel may involve various adventurous activities such as caving, climbing, cycling, hiking, hunting, rafting, and others. Tourism is one of the most rapidly growing sectors, while adventure tourism is one of its fastest growing segments.

Get Sample of the Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659209/sample

The growth of adventure tourism is driven by increase in government initiatives to promote tourism However, risk involved in adventure travelling and unpredictable weather conditions are few major challenges to the adventure tourism industry. Conversely, increase in social media trend has created lucrative opportunity for adventure service providers, as Facebook has become the most preferred social network among travelers.

The market is segmented on the basis of type, activity, type of travelers, age group, sales channel, and geography. By type, the market has been classified into hard, soft, and others. By activity, the market has been divided into land-based activity, water-based activity, and air-based activity. By type of travelers, the market has been segmented into solo, friends/group, couple, and family. By age group, it is categorized into below 30 years, 30-41 years, 42-49 years, and 50 years & above. The sales channel segment includes travel agent and direct. Based on geography, the global adventure tourism market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Inquire for Report at: https://www.reportsweb.com/inquiry&RW00012659209/buying

Key Benefits for Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the adventure tourism market with current and future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets in the market.

The report provides information regarding key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with impact analysis.

Porters Five Forces model analysis of the industry illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers.

Market player positioning in the report provides a clear understanding of the position of leading companies.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]

About ReportsWeb:

ReportsWeb.com is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets