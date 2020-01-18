SDN Orchestration Market Size, Status Segmentation, Demand, Growth, Trend, Opportunity and Forecast to 2027

Software-defined networking (SDN) orchestration is the ability to program automated behaviors in a network to coordinate required networking hardware and software elements to support applications and services. The application or service then uses SDN orchestration technology to provide the service. The robust demand for cloud services and automation of networks are key factors driving the growth of the SDN orchestration market during the forecast period.The growth of the SDN orchestration market is due to driving factors such as demand for cloud services, server virtualization, and data center consolidation. Automation of networks and an increase in network infrastructure further propel the growth of the SDN orchestration market during the forecast period. On the other hand, increased security concerns may hamper market growth. With the development and deployment of analytics applications, the SDN orchestration market is expected to offer significant growth opportunities to the market players.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global SDN orchestration market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The SDN orchestration market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Some of The Leading Players in Global Market:

1. Anuta Networks International LLC

2. Ciena Corporation

3. Cisco Systems, Inc.

4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

5. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

6. Juniper Networks, Inc.

7. Netcracker (NEC Corp)

8. Qualitest Group

9. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

10. Zymr, Inc.

The global SDN orchestration market is segmented on the basis of component, organization size, and end user. Based on component, the market is segmented as solution and services. On the basis of the organization size, the market is segmented as large enterprises and SMEs. The market on the basis of the end user is classified as telecom service providers, cloud service providers, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting SDN orchestration market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the SDN orchestration market in these regions. The reports cover key developments in the SDN orchestration market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from SDN orchestration market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for SDN orchestration in the global market.

