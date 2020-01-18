Security Printing Market Continuous Excellent Growth | 3M, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Thomas Greg & Sons, Leibinger Group, Gietz

Security printing is an industry which deals with printing of documents in which duplication prevention and authentication of documents is of utmost importance. Such documents includes banknotes, cheques, tax stamps, identity cards, and postage stamps. Risk of document tampering and forgery or counterfeiting started to have an increased impact in government, commercial, and banking sector. Controls put in place to protect such risk have at least a moderate impact on these sectors. Significant strategic measurements are being taken by government and commercial institution to adopt high – tech security features in the documents and ID cards. This demands machine manufacturers to develop advanced solutions specific to each end – user segment. On a regional level, Asia Pacific alone stands out as the top market for security printing. This is primarily due to high population, increasing travel activities, and high disposable income in the region. Some of the major trends identified are changing demand for security features, high growth in developing economies, demand for long lasting currency printing solutions, and state government outsourcing their operations to private service providers.

Top Key Players such as: 3M, Giesecke & Devrient GmbH, Thomas Greg & Sons, Leibinger Group, Gietz, Pozzoni S.p.A., ROTATEK, Goebel GmbH, Security Brands Solutions S.r.l, VINSAK, and SPGPrints .

The objectives of this report are as follows:

– To provide overview of the global Security Printing market

– To analyze and forecast the global Security Printing market on the basis of Printing Process, Application and End – use Sector.

– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Security Printing market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub – segmented across respective major countries.

– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.

– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.

– To profiles key Security Printing players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.

