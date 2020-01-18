Security Robots Market to See Massive Growth With Top Companies Qinetiq Group PLC , Recon Robotics, and Thales SA

Autonomous surveillance devices possessing cameras on wheels and roll around patrolling any specific area assigned are known as security robots. These robots assist the guards in security by alerting them of intrusion. They possess LED display as their face indicating emotions for programmed responses reflecting their current status. These robots possess robotic voice to alert the security personnel and also hold capability to make communication with other security robots in the area. Concerns for security and increasing penetration of automation techniques is primarily driving the demand for security. Further, companies in the value chain are constantly developing advanced security solutions capable of replacing human intervention. This factor combined with decline in the average cost of security robots is expected to drive the global security robots market.
Competitor Analysis By: BAerovironment, Inc., Cobham PLC, Elbit Systems, ENDEAVOR ROBOTICS, Knightscope, Inc., Kongsberg Maritime, Lockheed Martin Corp., Qinetiq Group PLC , Recon Robotics, and Thales SA .
The objectives of this report are as follows:
– To provide overview of the global Security Robots market
– To analyze and forecast the global Security Robots market on the basis of product type, end-use and vertical.
– To provide market size and forecast till 2025 for overall Security Robots market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM), which are later sub-segmented across respective major countries.
– To evaluate market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend.
– To provide exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions.
– To profiles key Security Robots players influencing the market along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies.
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
1.1 Scope of Study
1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance
2 Key Takeaways
3 Security Robots Market Landscape
3.1 Market Overview
3.2 Market Segmentation
3.2.1 Security Robots Market – By Product Type
3.2.2 Security Robots Market – By End-use
3.2.3 Security Robots Market – By Vertical
3.2.4 Security Robots Market – By Region
4 Security Robots Market – Key Industry Dynamics
4.1 Impact Analysis
4.2 Key Market Drivers
4.3 Key Market Restraints
4.4 Key Market Opportunities
4.5 Future Trends
5 Security Robots Market Analysis- Global
5.1 Global Security Robots Market Overview
5.2 Global Security Robots Market forecast and analysis to 2025 (US$ Mn)
6 Security Robots Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Product Type
6.1 Overview
6.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV)
6.2.1 Overview
6.2.2 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) Market forecast and analysis to 2025 (US$ Mn)
6.2.2.1 Armed UAV Market forecast and analysis to 2025 (US$ Mn)
6.2.2.2 Unarmed UAV Market forecast and analysis to 2025 (US$ Mn)
6.3 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV)
6.3.1 Overview
6.3.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGV) Market forecast and analysis to 2025 (US$ Mn)
7 Security Robots Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – End-use
7.1 Overview
7.2 Spying
7.2.1 Overview
7.2.2 Spying Market forecast and analysis to 2025 (US$ Mn)
7.3 Explosive detection
8 Security Robots Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2025 – Vertical
8.1 Overview
8.2 Manufacturing Facilities
8.2.1 Overview
8.2.2 Manufacturing Facilities Market forecast and analysis to 2025 (US$ Mn)
8.3 Healthcare Facilities
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Healthcare Facilities Market forecast and analysis to 2025 (US$ Mn)
8.4 Transportation & Logistics
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Transportation & Logistics Market forecast and analysis to 2025 (US$ Mn)
Continue….
