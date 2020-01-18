SiC Fibers Market to Witness Excellent Long-Term Growth Outlook

The global SiC fibers market accounted for US$ 270.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 22.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 3,571.1 Mn by 2027.

North America is dominating the market and holds the largest share in the global SiC fibers market. The demand for these fibers is rising in the North America region from various end-use industries such as energy and power, aerospace, chemical manufacturing, and others. More specifically, these fibers are increasingly being used in commercial and military aircraft engines in the region. The Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the global SiC fibers market. Increasing production capacities by major manufacturers like Ube Industries is one of the primary reasons for boosting the market growth in the future. Developing economies like Japan and China are mainly contributing to the market growth of SiC fibers in the Asia Pacific region. Also, the rising aerospace and defense industry is aiding towards the increasing demand for SiC fibers.

The growth of the nuclear power industry has generated the need for the use of advanced technology and improved methods. SiC fibers are considered as an important material which is increasingly being used in various nuclear applications. It is attributed to its ability to bear high temperatures coupled with lightweight and high tensile strength, which derives its utilities in the nuclear sector. Moreover, these fibers are known to offer resistance to corrosion and oxidation and are effectively used to produce several materials such as nuclear fission and fusion reactors as fuel cladding and radiation blankets in the nuclear industry. With such intrinsic properties and uses, SiC fibers have outperformed the use of metallic and non-metallic materials.

SiC fibers are manufactured with the help of pyrolysis of organosilicon polymers, such as polycarbosilane. Another method for the production of SiC Fibers is the use of the CVD (chemical vapor deposition) method. High strength along with a lightweight, stability over high temperature, and resistance from oxidation and corrosion make it an ideal material to be across various ends use industries such as aerospace and defense, power and energy, chemical, automotive, and others. The rising focus towards the advancement of the performance of commercial and military aircraft is continuously driving the demand for high performance structural materials in the aerospace industry. Composite materials have gained acceptance for aviation and aerospace applications owing to exceptional strength coupled with superior physical properties and stiffness-to-density ratios. The aerospace industry is considered as the prime user of SiC fibers. Therefore, growing demand from various end-use industry is projected to boost the SiC fibers market over the forecast period.

Based on form, the global SiC fibers market has been segmented into composites, non-composites. Under the form segment, the composites segment led the global SiC fibers market. Moreover, the non-composites segment is anticipated to register the fastest CAGR over the projected period. The composites usage comprises of ceramic matrix composites (CMC), Polymer Matrix Composites (PMC) and Metal Matrix Composites (MMC). The growing demand for continuous SiC fiber in a wide range of applications ranging from automotive to nuclear industry has created an upsurge in the SiC fiber market all over the globe.

The global SiC fibers market by end-use industry has been segmented into aerospace and defense, energy and power, industrial, others. The SiC fibers market for the aerospace and defense end-use industry accounted for the largest share in the global SiC fibers market. SiC fibers are increasingly being used in the aerospace and defense industry, mainly because of its unique properties like fracture toughness, high temperature, corrosion and wear resistance, high damage tolerance. SiC fibers are increasingly being used as a replacement of the metal alloys, as the former can be used for high-temperature applications. SiC fibers are highly used in engines of gas turbines, thermal protection systems, thruster nozzles, turbine shrouds, and turbopump components, among others. Therefore, the elevating use of this fiber in the aerospace and defense industry is projected to boost the SiC fibers market over the forecast period.

