Single-use Bioprocessing Material Market Expected to Reach $9,342.1 million by 2023 – Thermo Fisher ,Danaher ,GE Healthcare, Sartorius Stedim, Merck Millipore, 3M Company, Eppendorf, Finesse, Applikon, Cesco

Single-use bioprocessing technology consists of disposable products that assist in manufacturing biopharmaceutical products. This technology has been rapidly adopted by various biopharmaceutical companies in the recent years. The key factors that drive the demand for single-use bioprocessing products include rise in adoption of single use technologies across pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, low risk of product cross contamination, cost-effectiveness, and less floor space requirement. This has further led to the development of single-use bioprocessing products using advanced materials as shelf-life of SUB products relies upon the stability of plastic ware and its sterility.

The Global single-use bioprocessing material market is segmented on the basis of product, end user, and geography. Based on the product the market is classified into plastic, silicone, and other. Further, the plastic material is sub-categorized into polyethylene, polyvinyl chloride, polyamide, and other plastic material. On the basis of end user, the single-use bioprocessing material market is divided into biopharmaceutical manufacturers, life science R&D and academic research, and contract research organization & manufacturers. The plastic segment has generated the highest revenue in the global market in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain the dominance throughout the forecast period. In addition, contract research organization & manufacturers is expected to grow at the fastest pace from 2017-2023.

Geographically, the single-use bioprocessing material market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America dominated the single-use bioprocessing material market as it favors the introduction of novel single-use bioprocessing products and the regional manufacturers keenly invest in the development of materially advanced single-use bioprocessing products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific has registered highest growth rate from 2017-2023.

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global single-use bioprocessing material market with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided.

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided from 2016 to 2023 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities.

Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the trends in single-use bioprocessing material globally.

Key players and their strategies are provided to understand the competitive outlook of the industry.

By Product

Plastic

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl chloride

Polyamide

Other Plastic Materials

Silicone

Other

By End User

Biopharmaceutical Manufacturers

Life Science R&D and Academic Research Institutes

Contract Research Organization & Manufacturers

