SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Study, Competitive Strategies, Key Manufacturers, New Project Investment and Forecast 2027

The global SLC NAND flash memory market accounted to US$ 1.15 Bn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 1.98 Bn by 2027. In terms of volume, the global SLC NAND flash memory market accounted to 142 Mn units in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 260.5 Mn units by 2027.

Geographically, the SLC NAND flash memory market is segmented into North America, APAC, Europe, RoW regions. Asia Pacific led the SLC NAND flash memory market in 2018 with a significant market share and is anticipated to continue its dominance in the coming years to during the forecast period. Growing usage of the semiconductor based electronic devices in various industry verticals owing to the advent of IoT and Industrial IoT is one major factor driving the demands for these products.

Get Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00006134/

Application Insights

The SLC NAND flash memory market by end user is further segmented into automotive, industrial, communication, computer & IT, consumer electronics, and others. Industrial segment of the SLC NAND flash memory market dominated the end user segment and is anticipated to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period from 2019 – 2027. The global manufacturing sector is expanding rapidly with the emerging investments from various regions in technological advancements.

Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market – Company Profiles

Cypress Semiconductor

Intel Corporation

Kingston Technology Europe Co LLP

Microchip Technology Inc.

Micron Technology Inc.

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd.

SK Hynix Semiconductor Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

Western Digital Corporation

Winbond Electronics Corporation

Fudan Microelectronics (FMSH)

1. Introduction

1.1 Scope of the Study

1.2 The Insight Partners Research Report Guidance

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.3.1 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market – By Type

1.3.2 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market – By Application

1.3.3 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market – By Density

1.3.4 Global SLC NAND Flash Memory Market – By Geography

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

3.1 Coverage

3.2 Secondary Research

3.3 Primary Research

4. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America PEST Analysis

4.2.2 Europe PEST Analysis

4.2.3 Asia Pacific PEST Analysis

4.2.4 Rest of the World PEST Analysis

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion

5. SLC NAND Flash Memory Market – Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 KEY MARKET DRIVERS

5.1.1 Increasing need for advanced features

5.1.2 Growing digitalization and emergence of data-centric applications

5.1.3 Rising penetration of IoT technology to accelerate the demand

5.2 KEY MARKET RESTRAINTS

5.2.1 Cost and manufacturing complexities of the SLC NAND flash memories

5.2.2 Manufacturing challenges might impact the demand-supply equilibrium

5.3 KEY MARKET OPPORTUNITY

5.3.1 Increasing penetration of autonomous cars to provide a strong opportunity platform

5.4 FUTURE TRENDS

5.4.1 Emergence of 3D SLC NAND flash

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

Purchase This Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00006134/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

Email Id: [email protected]

Phone : +1-646-491-9876

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets