Soluble Dietary Fiber Market – Poised for a Robust Growth

Dietary fiber is the portion of food that cannot be completely broken down by human digestive enzymes. Dietary fiber has two main components, and soluble dietary fiber is one of its parts. Soluble dietary fiber is soft and sticky that absorbs water to form a gel-like substance inside the gut. It helps soften stool so it can slide through the gastrointestinal tract more easily. Soluble dietary fiber help to regulate blood sugar levels and protect against heart disease by lowering blood cholesterol. Foods that are rich in soluble dietary fiber include oatmeal, nuts, beans, apples, and blueberries.

Emergent health consciousness among consumers across the globe is driving the demand for soluble dietary fiber market. Furthermore, rising usage and applications of soluble dietary fibers in the functional foods & beverages industry are also projected to influence the soluble dietary fiber market significantly. Increasing ease of usage of soluble dietary fire worldwide is expected to fuel the market in the upcoming time. Rising consumer consciousness about value-added products is expected to generate untapped opportunity for the soluble dietary fiber market.

The “Global soluble dietary fiber Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the soluble dietary fiber industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of soluble dietary fiber market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type and geography. The global soluble dietary fiber market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading soluble dietary fiber market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global soluble dietary fiber market is segmented on the basis of type, source and application. Based on type, the market is segmented into inulin, pectin, polydextrose, beta-glucan, and others. On the basis of the source the market is segmented into cereals & grains, nuts & seeds and fruits & vegetables. On the basis of the application the market is segmented into functional food & beverages, animal feed, pharmaceuticals and other applications.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global soluble dietary fiber market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The soluble dietary fiber market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting soluble dietary fiber market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the soluble dietary fiber market in these regions.

