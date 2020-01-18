Sports Composite Market Continuous Excellent Growth | Rossignol, Topkey Corporation, Hexion Inc., SGL Group, Toray Industries Inc.

Composites are combination of two or more material. The physical properties of these composites are more enhanced than the individual ingredient of the composite. Sports composites carve high performing and lightweight sports equipment with precision which gives an extra edge to its requirement in present day scenario. Lighter sports equipment is way easier to carry especially in sports like golf, hockey, etc. Thus sports composite are specially designed to produce lighter sports equipment. Equipment made by carbon fiber is in trend because sports like hockey, tennis, badminton and bicycle race needs lighter equipment. The sports composite market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as growing demand for lightweight sports equipment. The high cost of carbon fiber may hinder the growth of the sports composite market. Awareness of people towards fuel less transport like bicycles may create an opportunity for the sports composite market.

Competitor Analysis By: Aldila Inc., Amer Sports, Fischer Sports GmbH, Jarden Corporation, Rossignol, Topkey Corporation, E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, Hexion Inc., SGL Group, Toray Industries Inc.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Sports Composite Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the sports composite market with detailed market segmentation by Resin type, Fiber type, application, and region. The sports composite market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading sports composite market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The sports composite market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of resin type, the sports composite market is segmented into, epoxy, polyurethane, polyamide, polypropylene, others. On the basis of fiber type, the sports composite market is segmented into, carbon, glass, and others. On the basis of application, the sports composite market is bifurcated into, golf clubs, hockey sticks, rackets, bicycle, skis and snowboards, and, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the sports composite market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The Sports composite market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the sports composite market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the sports composite market in these regions.

