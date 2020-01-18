Stretcher Market Size, Trends, Analysis, Outlook to 2025 – Transmotion, Stryker, Spencer, MAC Medical, Hill-Rom, GF HEALTH PRODUCTS, Gendron, FU SHUN HSING, Arjo, Anetic Aid

Stretchers in hospitals are patient transport apparatus used for transportation of a patient safely within a healthcare center or facility. In the current scenario, other than patient transportation, hospital stretchers are also being used as hospital beds, surgical platform and for inspection or examination desk. Hospital stretchers market is well established, however, increasing demand for technology-enabled hospital stretchers.

The Stretcher market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, rising number of day care surgeries ambulatory surgeries, rising obese population, rapidly rising geriatric population and growing prevalence of chronic disorders. Presence of large population base which gives increase to patient population, rapid development of medical infrastructure, tapping emerging economies and increased healthcare awareness in Asia Pacific and Europe are expected to offer growth opportunities for the players operating in the market.

Get Sample PDF Copy at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/TIP00000215

The Global stretcher market is segmented on the basis of product, type and end user. The product segment includes, fixed-height stretchers, adjustable stretchers, bariatric stretchers and radiographic stretchers. Based on type, the market is segmented as, non-motorized and motorized. Based on end user, the market is classified as, hospitals & clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The Report stretcher market provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global stretcher market based on product, type and end user. It also provides stretcher market size and forecast till 2025 for overall stretcher market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Stretcher Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Stretcher Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Stretcher Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Stretcher Market Overview

5.2 Global Stretcher Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Stretcher Market

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/TIP00000215

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider.

This post was originally published on Market Research Sheets