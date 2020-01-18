Suborbital launch accident blamed by Exos on structural failure

Exos Aerospace stated that the unsuccessful launch of the reusable suborbital sounding spaceship previous month was due to a structural failure of spaceship few minutes after the liftoff.

Exos said in Texas-based company statement released on November 14 that its Suborbital Autonomous Rocket with Guidance (SARGE) disappeared 48 seconds after its launch in October 26, from a Spaceport America located in New Mexico.

The company confirmed that they are still in the video evaluating process and telemetry data; but it looks like a structural failure happened in an abort and deploying of the recovery systems at high speed that are beyond its designing capability.

The liftoff was SARGE’s fourth flight, a reusable sounding spaceship built to carry payloads, instead of people to space. The vehicle suffered mechanical problems on the last two flights, and on its last flight had an attitude control loss shortly after its launch.

In a statement, Exos said that guidance system on the spaceship was operational, including the inertial measurement unit (IMU). They made a substantial adjustments confirmed by flight 4, in the navigation control software. From the air to telemetry observation, indications were good that the vehicle was flying well.

Exos stated that they are planning on working on a second SARGE spaceship, bringing together lessons learned from the previous launches. The firm believes to have that spaceship ready by 2020; however, they will have to challenge the onset of the high winds of April/May at the site of launch.

The firm in its statement tried to elevate itself to the Blue Origin and SpaceX level, saying that those firms were the first to launch same vehicle four times just like Exos. SpaceX did the fourth launch of first stage Falcon 9 on November 11, on the other hand the Blue Origin suborbital vehicles has two propelling modules which has each performed five launches and landings.

The firm confirmed that they stand amongst 2 giants in the industry, namely SpaceX and Blue Origin, since it is they in the world which can make such claim.

The fact is, Virgin Galactic existing rocket two suborbital space plan, VSS unity, has done five flights this far, adding two that have gone beyond 50-mile boundary that is used by the united states of America. The agencies of government to give award to astronaut wings, Masten Space systems have manufactured several reusable vehicles.

