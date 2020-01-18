Surgical Equipment Market Growth, Size, Analysis, Outlook by 2019 – Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Surgical Equipment market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Surgical Equipment market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Surgical Equipment market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Surgical Equipment market is offered. In accordance with the report, the global Surgical Equipment market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 2% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Surgical Equipment is the set of tools which are used in performing medical procedure. The global Surgical Equipment market has been expanding due to the technological innovation and new product developments. Multinix which is developed by RInvention (now a part of Medline Industries) is a 15 in 1 utility tool used for frontline healthcare. The product has 15 different salient features and 25 different applications. The nurses and surgeons can pick one product and uses for different applications which also help to reduce the addition time and frustration and increase efficiency. In addition, emerging trends of minimally invasive surgeries (such as colon and rectal surgery, laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery etc.) would likely to lead the global surgical equipment market during the forecast period.

On the other hand, increasing preference of the wound closure devices and medical sealants devices across worldwide may hamper the growth of the global surgical equipment market during the forecast period. In addition price competition among key players and the product recalls due to the side effect may threaten the global surgical equipment market in the upcoming period. Other restrain such as Patent Protection and Affordable Care Act could also pose an impact to the expansion of the global surgical equipment market during the forecast period.

Increasing research and development expenditure by the key players and the strategic alliance among the prominent companies may bring an opportunity to the global surgical equipment market to propel during the forecast period. North America is anticipated to hold the maximum market share in the global surgical equipment market in 2018 followed by the surgical equipment market in Europe. The Asia Pacific surgical equipment market is anticipated to propel by the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing population in Asia Pacific region and presence of domestic companies in the same region. Less growth in minimally invasive surgeries in Africa region would hamper the growth of the surgical equipment market in Middle East and Africa region in future.

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the global Surgical Equipment market encompasses market segments based on product, end user and geography. On the basis of product, the sub-markets is segmented into surgical sutures and staples, surgical handheld instruments, and electrosurgical devices. Furthermore, the global surgical equipment market is broken down into scalpels, forceps, retractors and scissors, by surgical handheld devices. In terms of end user, the global Surgical Equipment market is divided into hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers, clinics and others (academic and research centers). By Geography, the global Surgical Equipment market has been divided into North America (the U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina and other countries), Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, Russia, and other countries), Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, Australia and New Zealand and other countries), Middle East and Africa (GCC, South Africa, Israel and Other countries).

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as B. Braun MelsungenAG, BD, Medtronic, CONMED Corporation, ERBE Elektromedizin GmbH, Johnson and Johnson Services, Inc., Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation, KLS Martin, Stryker, Medline Industries etc. among others have been profiled into detail so as to offer a glimpse of the market leaders. Moreover, parameters such as Surgical Equipment market related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as. Novartis, Gilead Sciences, Orchard Therapeutics Ltd, SiBiono GeneTech Co, Introgen Therapeutics and among others

