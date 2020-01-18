Surgical fixators Market Size, Trends, Demand, Scope to 2025 – Medtronic, Cardinal Health, Stryker, Smith & Nephew, Depuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Integra Lifesciences, Conmed, B. Braun Melsungen, Arthrex

The Surgical fixators are medical devices used for treating fractures, soft-tissue injuries and reconstructive surgery. These fixators are of two types: internal and external fixation devices. Fixators offer stability and maintain the alignment of bone fragments during the healing process. External fixators are used to stabilize bone and soft tissues that are away from the surgical site or injury focus. External fixators are also used in patients with multiple injuries as it can be applied rapidly. With the advent of sterile surgical procedures and reduced chances of acquiring infections surgeons now used internal fixation devices plates, screws, nails and wires to stabilize fractures.

The Market of surgical fixators market is anticipated to grow with a significant rate in the coming years, owing to factors such as, market growth with increasing prevalence of bone degenerative diseases, rise in non-invasive surgical procedures, growing global geriatric population, high incidences of road accidents and falls and rising sports injuries. These factors are the driving factors for the growth of the surgical fixators market. Also, technological advancements in orthopedic devices and frequent product launches contribute to surgical fixators market growth. Whereas, factors like allergies associated with surgical fixators and lack of trained professionals are expected to restrain the global surgical fixators market demand over the forecast period.

The Global surgical fixators market is segmented on the basis of type, end user and geography. The type segment includes, internal fixators and external fixators. Internal fixator is further segmented into plates, screws, nails and other internal fixators. External fixators is further segmented into unilateral & bilateral external fixators, circular fixators and hybrid fixators. On the basis of end-user, the global surgical fixators market can be segmented into hospitals and clinics, trauma centers and ambulatory surgery centers.

The Report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global surgical fixators market based on type, end user and geography. It also provides market size and forecast till 2025 for overall surgical fixators market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 13 counties globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Table of Content:

1 Introduction

1.1 Scope of Study

2 Key Takeaways



3 Surgical fixators Market Landscape

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Market Segmentation

3.3 PEST Analysis

4 Surgical fixators Market – Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers

4.2 Key Market Restraints

4.3 Key Market Opportunities

4.4 Future Trends

4.5 Impact Analysis

5 Surgical fixators Market Analysis- Global

5.1 Global Surgical fixators Market Overview

5.2 Global Surgical fixators Market Forecasts and Analysis

5.3 Market Positioning/Market Share

5.4 Performance of Key Players

5.5 Expert Opinions Surgical fixators Market

