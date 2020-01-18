Telecom API Market Projected to Register 19.0% CAGR to 2024 | Verizon, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom AG,AT&T, Telefonica, China Mobile, Orange, China Telecom, Softbank, America Movil, Bharti Airtel Limited

Global Telecom API Market 2019 by Company Regions Type and Application Forecast to 2024

An API is a set of standard software functions an application can use. Telecom API’s enable a third party company to access data/information from a telecom network operators for purposes of application support and more specifically the delivery of Value-added Service (VAS) applications.

Improving telecom API user experience, monetization of telecom operator services, rising demand for advanced telecom services over the internet and increasing adoption of Machine-to-Machine (M2M) devices among end-users are some of the major driving factors of the telecom API market.

The global Telecom API market is valued at 13390 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 26860 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 19.0% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Telecom API.

This report studies the Telecom API market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Telecom API market by product type and applications/end industries.

Companies Profiled in this report includes: Verizon, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom AG,AT&T, Telefonica, China Mobile, Orange, China Telecom, Softbank, America Movil, Bharti Airtel Limited, AU By KDDI, LG Uplus, SK Telecom, China Unicom, NTT DOCOMO

Market Segment by Type, covers

SMS, MMS, and RCS API

WebRTC API

Payment API

Maps & Location API

Identity Management API

Voice API

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Enterprise

Government

Other

Table of Content:

1 Telecom API Market Overview

2 Company Profiles

2.1 Verizon

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.2 Telecom API Type and Applications

2.1.2.1 Product A

2.1.2.2 Product B

2.1.3 Verizon Telecom API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.2 Vodafone

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.2 Telecom API Type and Applications

2.2.2.1 Product A

2.2.2.2 Product B

2.2.3 Vodafone Telecom API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.3 Deutsche Telekom AG

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.2 Telecom API Type and Applications

2.3.2.1 Product A

2.3.2.2 Product B

2.3.3 Deutsche Telekom AG Telecom API Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2018)

2.4 AT&T

3 Global Telecom API Market Competition, by Players

4 Global Telecom API Market Size by Regions

5 North America Telecom API Revenue by Countries

6 Europe Telecom API Revenue by Countries

7 Asia-Pacific Telecom API Revenue by Countries

8 South America Telecom API Revenue by Countries

9 Middle East and Africa Revenue Telecom API by Countries

10 Global Telecom API Market Segment by Type

11 Global Telecom API Market Segment by Application

12 Global Telecom API Market Size Forecast (2019-2024)

