The automated test equipment market is anticipated to reach US $7.75 billion by 2025 from US$ 5.06 billion in 2017 thereby registering a moderate CAGR growth rate of 5.5% during the forecast period

The automated test equipment (ATE) market used for the testing of semiconductor and component is a highly concentrated market, with only small chunk of leading semiconductor manufacturers, foundries and testing players accounting for a hefty share of total market revenue in the semiconductor and component testing industry. It is expected that the market will become even more intense in the near future with big players in the market acquiring smaller semiconductor market participants, and progression in corporate restructuring of business. Therefore, to sustain and grow in the industry, companies will have to obtain or increase their orders for customers doing large volume production. As a result, the automated test equipment market to witness an attractive growth rate during the coming years and provide numerous profitable opportunities for the market players in the forecast period. The Rest of World (RoW) automated test equipment market region is expected to witness a CAGR growth rate of 2.3% in the coming years.

Key findings of the study:

From a growth perspective India in Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to witness the most lucrative CAGR growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period

Based on type, the discrete testing segment is projected to witness significant lucrative profitable opportunities with projected CAGR growth rate of 9.6%

The surge in spending towards defense technologies and space exploration projects to boost the segment market growth globally thereby registering a CAGR of 3.0%

The top companies operating in the field of automated test equipment include Advantest Corporation, Anritsu Corporation, Astronics Corporation, AVERNA, Chroma ATE Inc., Exicon Co., Ltd., National Instruments, Spea S.p.A., Teradyne, Inc., and Test Research, Inc. among others.

